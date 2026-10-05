Cumberland Man Charged With Assault After Police Say He Grabbed Victim by the Arms

Cumberland Police Blotter - Recent events and arrests from Cumberland, MD

Ricky Allen Broadwater, 47, was arrested Sunday after Cumberland police investigated an alleged assault at a Fayette Street residence.

CUMBERLAND, MD — A Cumberland man was arrested Sunday after police said he assaulted a victim during a disturbance at a Fayette Street home.

Ricky Allen Broadwater, 47, of Cumberland, was charged with second-degree assault.

The case began Oct. 3 when a Cumberland Police Department officer responded to a residence on Fayette Street and spoke with the victim.

Police Say Victim Had Injuries on Arms

The victim told police Broadwater was intoxicated, caused a disturbance and forcibly grabbed them by the arms.

The responding officer observed injuries on the victim’s arms that police said were consistent with the account given.

Officers attempted to locate Broadwater, but police said he had already left the area.

The investigating officer later filed charges in District Court, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Broadwater Arrested Sunday

Cumberland police served the warrant on Broadwater on Oct. 4.

He was transported to Central Booking and later appeared before a District Court Commissioner.

Broadwater was released on his own recognizance.

The charge is an allegation. Broadwater is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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