Crash Shuts Down Mountain Road in Pasadena, Police Warn Drivers to Avoid Area

Mountain Road at Temple Drive in Pasadena is closed in both directions after a crash, with police warning drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

Anne Arundel County police closed Mountain Road at Temple Drive in both directions Saturday afternoon following a vehicle crash.

PASADENA, MD — A vehicle crash shut down Mountain Road at Temple Drive in both directions Saturday afternoon, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police issued a traffic advisory warning drivers to avoid the area and use an alternate route while emergency crews worked at the scene.

“Mountain Road at Temple Drive in Pasadena is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash,” police said. “Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. Expect delays.”

Delays Expected in the Area

Police had not immediately released information about injuries, the number of vehicles involved or how long the closure was expected to remain in place.

Drivers traveling through Pasadena should expect delays until the roadway reopens.

Additional details will be released as they become available.