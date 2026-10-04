Aberdeen PBA Local 163 will host a community Halloween event featuring decorated trunks, candy, music, vendors, attractions and hay rides.

ABERDEEN, NJ — Aberdeen PBA Local 163 will host its annual “Trunk or Treat” celebration Saturday, Oct. 24, at Matawan Regional High School.

The event will run from 1 to 5 p.m. at the school, 440 Atlantic Ave. in Aberdeen.

Photo: aberdeen pba sets ‘trunk or treat’ for oct. 24 at matawan regional high school

Organizers are promising an afternoon of music, vendors, attractions, hay rides and decorated vehicle trunks filled with candy for local families.

Community Event Honors Clyde Cameron

This year’s event is being held in honor of Clyde Cameron.

The PBA is promoting the gathering as a family-oriented community event built around Halloween activities and neighborhood participation.

Guests are being asked to donate one bag of candy upon entry.

Best Trunk Design Wins Prize

Residents planning to decorate a vehicle and participate as a trunk must register in advance.

The PBA says a prize will be awarded for the best trunk design.

Registration is available through the Aberdeen PBA 163 website.

Families, friends and neighbors are all invited to attend.