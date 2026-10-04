Lost dog found in east brunswick, police ask public to help find owner

East Brunswick police found a dog near Nelson Circle Saturday and are asking residents to help reunite the animal with its owner.

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ — East Brunswick police are trying to locate the owner of a dog found Saturday in the area of Nelson Circle.

Police released a photo of the dog and asked residents to share the information while officers work to identify its owner.

“This dog was found in the area of Nelson Circle,” the East Brunswick Police Department said.

Dog Being Taken to Woodbridge Animal Shelter

Police said the dog will be transported to the Woodbridge Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center at 195 Woodbridge Ave. in Sewaren for safekeeping.

Anyone who believes the dog is theirs should contact East Brunswick police at 732-390-6960 or 732-390-6900 for information on how to reclaim the animal.

Other questions can be directed to AnimalControl@ebpd.net.

Police are asking residents to share the notice to help get the dog home.

A dog found near Nelson Circle in East Brunswick is being held for safekeeping while police try to locate its owner.