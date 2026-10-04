Barricaded Subject Incident Near Middletown Police Department Resolved

Middletown police responded to a barricaded subject near the department parking lot Saturday before announcing the incident had been resolved.

Middletown police asked the public to avoid the area around the department parking lot Saturday afternoon while officers handled a barricaded subject.

MIDDLETOWN, DE — An active police response involving a barricaded subject near the Middletown Police Department was resolved Saturday afternoon, according to the department.

Police initially issued a public safety notice saying officers were responding to an active incident in the area of the department parking lot and asked residents to stay away while emergency personnel worked the scene.

“Police are currently responding to an active incident involving a barricaded subject in the area of the police department parking lot,” the department said.

“We are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice to allow emergency personnel to safely manage the situation.”

Police Say Incident Has Been Resolved

The department later updated the notice to say the matter had been resolved.

Police did not immediately release details about what led to the barricade, whether anyone was injured or whether an arrest was made.

The department thanked residents for their cooperation while officers handled the incident.

Additional details were not immediately available.