Police Search for Land Rover Driver After Pedestrian Nearly Killed in Severna Park Hit-and-Run

Police are searching for a dark Land Rover Discovery after a pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run on Ritchie Highway in Severna Park. Not actual Photo. Photo provided by Anne Arundel Police

Anne Arundel County police are looking for a dark-colored Land Rover Discovery after investigators say it struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Ritchie Highway and fled into the Magothy Shopping Center.

SEVERNA PARK, MD — Anne Arundel County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver involved in a near-fatal pedestrian crash Friday night in Severna Park.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Oct. 3 on northbound Ritchie Highway, also known as Maryland Route 2, at Magothy Bridge Road.

Police said video from nearby businesses captured an SUV striking a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.

Police Looking for Dark Land Rover Discovery

Investigators identified the vehicle as a dark-colored Land Rover Discovery.

Police said the SUV should have visible damage to the right headlight and right front fender.

The vehicle is also believed to be missing trim from the front wheel well and the passenger-side mirror.

After the crash, police said the driver turned into the Magothy Shopping Center.

The department released a stock image of a similar Land Rover, stressing that the vehicle pictured is not the actual SUV involved.

Pedestrian Suffered Near-Fatal Injuries

Police described the incident as a near-fatal crash but did not immediately release the pedestrian’s identity or additional information about the victim’s condition.

Investigators are now trying to identify both the SUV and the person driving it.

Anyone who saw the crash, recognizes a damaged Land Rover matching the description or has other information is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573 or P92201@aacounty.org.