Two weeks later: douglas cobb wanted for murder continues to elude prosecutors, police

Police investigate a fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue in Toms River on Sept. 18, 2026.

Douglas Cobb remains wanted in the Sept. 18 killing of Bruce Gress as the investigation widens to four people accused of helping the fugitive avoid police.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — More than two weeks after Bruce Gress was shot in the head outside a Route 37 Wawa, the man prosecutors accuse of killing him has still not been captured. That investigation is now being handled by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office and investigators are no closer to finding Cobb today than they were two weeks ago.

A killer remains at large. Where? That’s not known. The prosecutor’s office has been silent on the investigation itself, only reporting it had arrested four people who aided Cobb’s escape. But they still can’t find him, even with those four accomplices in custody.

Prosecutors continue search for douglas cobb, wanted for murder in toms river.

Douglas Cobb, 51, of Toms River, remains wanted on murder and weapons charges in the Sept. 18 shooting at the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue. The latest official update from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office continues to identify Cobb as the fugitive at the center of the investigation.

Shore News Network has been following the search for Cobb since investigators first identified him as the accused gunman.

Gress Was Shot During the Morning Rush

Toms River police were called to the Wawa shortly after 7:20 a.m. Sept. 18 and found Gress, 42, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River police and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office identified Cobb as the alleged shooter.

Cobb was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and being a certain person not to possess a weapon.

Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said after Cobb was identified, “Our focus now is to locate Douglas Cobb and bring him into custody.”

That has not happened yet.

Four People Accused of Helping Cobb

The case expanded during the following week when prosecutors charged four people with hindering Cobb’s apprehension.

As Shore News Network reported, Ronald Hagan, 50, of Brick Township; Sylvester Green, 43, of Bayville; Cherice Nicholson, 46, of Howell; and Jennifer Rizalvo, 48, of Lakewood were charged with hindering the apprehension of another.

Prosecutors allege they helped Cobb avoid capture, gave investigators false information or both.

“These arrests send a powerful message that anyone who intentionally aids Douglas Cobb evade law enforcement, will be held accountable and face consequences for their unlawful actions,” Billhimer said.

“We are working round-the-clock to apprehend Cobb so that he may be brought to justice for the killing of Bruce Gress,” he said.

Hagan Turned Himself In

Green and Nicholson were taken to the Ocean County Jail after they were charged. Rizalvo was issued a summons and released pending court proceedings.

Hagan initially became a fugitive himself after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

He surrendered to Toms River police on Sept. 28 with his attorney present and was taken to the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Search Has Reached Beyond Toms River

The manhunt has involved the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Toms River police, the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, South Toms River police, Freehold Borough police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators also released a newer photograph of Cobb taken from police body-camera footage recorded in June.

Cobb is also known as Douglas Green and by the nickname “Bootknock.”

When authorities first announced the manhunt, they said Cobb had last been seen driving a black 2016 Acura MDX with New Jersey registration T93YJL.

What Led to the Shooting Remains Unclear

Authorities still have not publicly laid out a motive for the killing.

The official case remains straightforward: prosecutors allege Cobb shot and killed Gress and then fled. Now, he’s in the wind and nobody knows where he’s hiding. He could be hiding in plain sight or he could have fled the area. No details have been released.

Anyone with credible information about his whereabouts can contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027.