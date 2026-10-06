More Bad News for Mikie Sherrill as New Jersey Employers Announce More Than 2,100 New Layoffs

New Jersey employers have disclosed layoffs affecting more than 2,100 workers across pharmaceuticals, banking, retail, hospitality and manufacturing as job concerns mount statewide.

Sixteen New Jersey employers disclosed plans affecting more than 2,100 workers in September and early October, adding to mounting concerns over the state’s weakening job market.

TRENTON, N.J. — More bad economic news is piling up for Gov. Mikie Sherrill as New Jersey employers disclosed layoffs and workforce reductions affecting more than 2,100 workers in WARN notices posted during September and the opening days of October.

The latest notices span some of the state’s biggest industries — pharmaceuticals, banking, insurance, hospitality, manufacturing, food production and retail — and affect workers from Atlantic City to Jersey City, Newark, Princeton and New Brunswick.

Four notices posted in October alone account for 432 affected workers, while the September notices listed by the state cover roughly 1,690 more.

The disclosures come as New Jersey’s broader labor market has already shown signs of weakness. The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported that the state lost 21,900 jobs in July after revisions and another 1,700 jobs in August.

More Than 400 Jobs Listed in October Notices

The newest round includes four employers reporting a combined 432 affected positions.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation listed 75 workers in Jersey City, with the employment action scheduled between Oct. 1 and Oct. 13.

Acme Markets reported 122 positions in Hillsdale, with the layoffs scheduled for Jan. 2, 2027.

Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods listed 168 workers in Elmwood Park, with an effective date of Dec. 30.

Atlantic City Linen Supply reported another 67 affected workers in Atlantic City, with the action scheduled for Jan. 3, 2027.

The notices add another wave of uncertainty to New Jersey’s jobs market as companies continue restructuring operations across the state.

September WARN Notices Hit Major New Jersey Employers

September produced an even larger group of workforce reductions.

Wonder Group reported the largest single total, with 533 employees affected in Parsippany. The company’s employment actions were listed as beginning Sept. 16 and continuing through Jan. 8.

Bristol Myers Squibb reported 265 affected positions in Princeton, with layoffs stretching from Dec. 17 through May 21, 2027.

Prudential Insurance Company of America listed 125 workers in Newark, with employment actions expected between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31.

Banker Steel, a division of Schuff Steel, reported 115 positions in South Plainfield.

Novo Nordisk listed 108 workers in Plainsboro.

Fiserv Solutions reported 98 affected positions in Berkeley Heights.

The Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel reported 91 jobs, while Johnson & Johnson Services listed 88 positions in New Brunswick.

Other September notices included 75 jobs at Culinaire in Newark, 71 at EWC Controls in Englishtown, 62 at Educational Testing Service in Princeton and 59 at Barrette Outdoor Living in Egg Harbor City.

Cuts Stretch Across Pharmaceuticals, Banking and Hospitality

The layoffs are not concentrated in one struggling sector.

Some of New Jersey’s most recognizable pharmaceutical employers appear on the list, including Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and Novo Nordisk.

Financial-sector employers include Prudential, Fiserv and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

Hotels, supermarkets, manufacturers and food companies are also cutting workers.

That broad mix makes the latest WARN notices particularly significant as state officials confront slowing employment numbers and growing questions about New Jersey’s business climate.

The latest state employment report showed New Jersey had 9,900 fewer nonfarm jobs in August than it did one year earlier. Private-sector employment was down 13,100 jobs over the same period.

Those figures have become an increasingly important issue for the Sherrill administration as Republicans continue criticizing Democratic economic policies and arguing that high costs and taxes are driving businesses and jobs out of the state.

Sherrill, meanwhile, has focused much of her economic message on affordability, attracting investment and improving New Jersey’s competitiveness.

Layoffs Will Continue Into 2027

Many of the newly announced cuts will not happen immediately.

WARN notices frequently provide advance warning of layoffs or facility changes, meaning workers listed in September and October filings may remain employed for weeks or months.

Several of the reductions announced this fall extend into 2027.

Bristol Myers Squibb’s schedule continues through May. EWC Controls listed cuts between April and June 2027, while Acme’s Hillsdale layoffs are scheduled for January.

That means the economic impact from the current round of notices could continue well beyond the end of this year.

The WARN disclosures add another challenge for New Jersey’s economy and for Sherrill as her administration faces pressure to reverse recent employment losses and convince major employers to keep jobs in the Garden State.

The next state employment report will provide another snapshot of whether New Jersey’s labor market is stabilizing or continuing to shed jobs.