Atlantic city sergeant honored for leadership after being seriously injured in june incident

Atlantic City Police Sgt. Christian Ivanov was honored with the Sgt. Eric D. Wise Memorial Award for Leadership after suffering serious injuries during a June 2 incident.

Sgt. Christian Ivanov received the Sgt. Eric D. Wise Memorial Award for Leadership during the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s second annual awards luncheon.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — An Atlantic City police sergeant who was seriously injured during an incident earlier this year has been honored by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for his leadership and service.

Sgt. Christian Ivanov received the Sgt. Eric D. Wise Memorial Award for Leadership during the prosecutor’s office’s second annual Awards Luncheon, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

The award recognized Ivanov following a June 2 incident in which the veteran officer was seriously injured.

Police Department Praises Ivanov

Atlantic city police sgt. Christian ivanov was honored with the sgt. Eric d. Wise memorial award for leadership after suffering serious injuries during a june 2 incident.

Atlantic City police publicly congratulated Ivanov after the award ceremony, pointing to both his leadership and conduct during the June incident.

“ACPD wants to congratulate Sgt. Ivanov on being honored with this prestigious award,” the department said.

Police also thanked the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office “for acknowledging his bravery and leadership.”

Prosecutor’s Office Recognizes Public Safety Service

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office organized the luncheon to recognize people who made significant contributions to public safety and the justice system throughout the county.

Ivanov was presented with an award named in memory of Sgt. Eric D. Wise, recognizing leadership within law enforcement.

The department did not provide additional details in its announcement about the circumstances surrounding Ivanov’s June 2 injuries.

The ceremony highlighted the work of law enforcement personnel across Atlantic County, where the local police department and prosecutors routinely work together on criminal investigations and public safety operations.

Ivanov continues to be recognized within the New Jersey law enforcement community following the incident.