New Jersey Dad Killed Wife, Daughter Before Taking His Own Life, Prosecutor Says

Police investigate a Montgomery Township home where authorities say David Grodnick fatally shot his wife, Lora, and daughter, Sloane, before taking his own life.

Somerset County authorities say David Grodnick fatally shot his wife and 24-year-old daughter inside their Montgomery Township home before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A 61-year-old New Jersey man killed his wife and daughter inside their Somerset County home before taking his own life, authorities said Tuesday as they publicly identified the three people found dead last week.

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald identified the victims as Lora Grodnick, 62, and her daughter, Sloane Grodnick, 24.

David Grodnick, 61, was identified as Lora’s husband and Sloane’s father. Authorities said both women died from gunshot wounds to the head and their deaths were ruled homicides. David Grodnick also died from a gunshot wound to the head, which was ruled a suicide.

Welfare Check Led to Investigation

The case began shortly before 3 p.m. Oct. 1 when Montgomery Township Police received a request to conduct a welfare check at a home on Wild Azalea Lane.

Officers went to the residence but were unable to make contact with anyone inside.

Police then began investigating the whereabouts of the occupants.

Shortly before 6 p.m. the following day, officers entered the home.

Mother and Daughter Found in Separate Bedrooms

Inside, police found Lora and Sloane Grodnick dead in separate bedrooms.

Both appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

David Grodnick was also found dead inside the home with what authorities initially described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was found with him.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical Examiner Rules Two Homicides, One Suicide

Postmortem examinations conducted by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that both women died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Their deaths were ruled homicides.

David Grodnick’s death was ruled a suicide.

The findings formally established the case as a double murder-suicide.

Prosecutor Says There Is No Threat to Public

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Montgomery Township Police Department and crime scene investigators worked the case with medical investigators.

“The investigation, which remains ongoing, has yielded that the homicide deaths of both Lora and Sloane Grodnick were an isolated incident and there are no threats to the public from this tragic occurrence,” McDonald said.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed a possible motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or Montgomery Township Police at 908-359-3222.