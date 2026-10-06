20-year-old arrested in double shooting at winslow township wawa

Marcus Norman of Sicklerville faces attempted murder and weapons charges after two 20-year-old men were shot at a Wawa on Sicklerville Road.

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A 20-year-old Sicklerville man has been arrested in connection with a double shooting at a Wawa that left two men wounded.

Marcus Norman, 20, faces attempted murder and weapons charges stemming from the shooting at the Wawa on Sicklerville Road.

Police responding to the store found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Second Victim Shows Up at Hospital

A second 20-year-old shooting victim later arrived at an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities determined both men had been wounded in the same incident.

Police have not released additional details about their conditions or what allegedly led to the shooting.

Attempted Murder Charge Filed

Norman was identified as a suspect during the investigation and taken into custody.

He faces an attempted murder charge along with weapons offenses.

The shooting drew a significant police response at the Wawa, a heavily traveled convenience store location in Camden County.

Investigators have not announced whether additional arrests are expected.