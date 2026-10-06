Twenty atlanta defendants charged in federal gun theft and gang drug trafficking cases

Federal prosecutors charged 20 Atlanta-area defendants in a sweeping case involving nearly 1,500 stolen firearms, drug trafficking and alleged GoodFellas gang activity.

Federal prosecutors say nearly 1,500 firearms were stolen from shipping facilities in Conley and Macon and later trafficked through an Atlanta-based criminal network tied to guns, drugs and gang activity.

ATLANTA — Twenty people have been indicted on federal gun and drug charges in a sweeping investigation tied to the theft of nearly 1,500 firearms from shipping facilities in Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Federal prosecutors said five of the defendants are members of the GoodFellas street gang and four are convicted felons. The charges include firearms trafficking, theft of interstate shipments, drug trafficking and illegal gun possession.

“Gang-related firearms trafficking and drug trafficking pose a grave threat to our community,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. “Criminal networks that move guns and narcotics fuel violence, undermine neighborhoods, and endanger innocent lives.”

Nearly 1,500 Guns Stolen From Shipping Facilities

Twenty atlanta defendants face federal charges after prosecutors said nearly 1,500 stolen guns were trafficked through a gang-linked criminal network. Photo by department of justice

Prosecutors say the scheme began with a series of large gun thefts.

On Nov. 29 and 30, 2025, Tremaine Snell, Tarik Winfrey and Daveon Stillwell allegedly broke into a shipping facility in Conley and stole 724 Glock pistols.

Days later, prosecutors said GoodFellas members Devarrio Burns and Christopher Billings sold two of those stolen pistols to an undercover ATF agent.

On Jan. 10, Snell allegedly broke into a shipping facility in Macon and stole another 469 firearms.

Less than a week later, Snell and Stillwell allegedly sold four stolen guns from the Conley and Macon burglaries to an undercover agent.

Another break-in followed Jan. 16 at the same Macon facility. Prosecutors said Snell, Winfrey and Marquez Crews stole 293 more firearms.

Together, the three thefts involved 1,486 guns.

Undercover Agents Bought Stolen Firearms

Investigators continued tracking firearms from the thefts through undercover purchases and searches.

On Jan. 23, Crews, with alleged assistance from Snell, Temeka Camiel and Matthew Gaskin, sold 14 stolen firearms to an undercover ATF agent, prosecutors said.

Agents later recovered additional stolen firearms from locations connected to other defendants.

“Stealing nearly 1,500 firearms and flooding our communities with guns and drugs is more than brazen criminal conduct; it is a direct attack on public safety,” ATF Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Benjamin Gibbons said.

Raids Turn Up Meth, Marijuana, Fentanyl and Guns

The federal investigation expanded beyond the stolen firearms.

On May 13, the FBI, ATF and partner agencies executed search warrants at 12 locations connected to the alleged criminal network.

Agents seized approximately 24 kilograms of methamphetamine, 22 kilograms of marijuana, 40 grams of cocaine base, 27 grams of fentanyl and a pill press used to manufacture counterfeit pills, prosecutors said.

Firearms were also seized from several convicted felons.

“The sheer amount of stolen guns and drugs these individuals were allegedly dealing with is alarming,” FBI Atlanta Assistant Special Agent in Charge Richard Bilson said.

Twenty Defendants Indicted

A federal grand jury returned six indictments Sept. 23 charging 20 defendants.

The cases include allegations of firearms trafficking, conspiracy to steal interstate shipments, possession of stolen firearms, drug trafficking conspiracies and possession of firearms by convicted felons.

Several defendants were arrested in late September and early October. Others were already in local custody awaiting federal court appearances.

Samuel Harris and Demontra Williams remained fugitives when prosecutors announced the indictments Tuesday.

GoodFellas Gang Named in Investigation

Prosecutors described GoodFellas as an Atlanta-based street gang that recruits in neighborhoods, jails and prisons across Georgia.

Authorities said the gang generates money through drug trafficking, robbery, carjacking, fraud and firearms trafficking and protects its operations through violence and threats.

The investigation was handled by the ATF and FBI, with assistance from Atlanta police, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Police and other agencies.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Georgia, Crime, Federal Government, Guns, Public Safety