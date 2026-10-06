Bronx pharmacy sells $50k powerball ticket in monday night drawing

A second Bronx ticket hit the same third-tier Powerball prize.

BRONX, N.Y. – Another Bronx Powerball player scored a $50,000 prize after buying a winning ticket at a neighborhood pharmacy.

The ticket was sold at Leroy Pharmacy II, 239 E. 198th St., according to the New York Lottery.

It was one of four $50,000 third-prize-winning tickets sold statewide for the Oct. 5 drawing.

Leroy Pharmacy II Lands Powerball Winner

The East 198th Street ticket hit the game’s third prize.

The New York Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

The win gave the Bronx two separate $50,000 Powerball tickets from the same drawing.

Bronx Scores Twice in Same Powerball Drawing

A second Bronx winner was sold at Key Food on Westchester Avenue.

Third-prize tickets were also sold in Manhattan and Whitestone, bringing the total to four $50,000 winners across New York.

10 Alternate Headlines

Bronx Scores Twice as Pharmacy Sells $50K Powerball Winner Lucky Bronx Pharmacy Ticket Hits $50K Powerball Prize Second Bronx Powerball Player Scores $50K in Same Drawing Leroy Pharmacy II Sells $50K Powerball Ticket Bronx Powerball Player Lands $50K Prize at Local Pharmacy $50K Powerball Win Hits East 198th Street in the Bronx Bronx Gets Second $50K Powerball Winner From Monday Drawing Another Bronx Lottery Player Scores Big on Powerball Pharmacy Ticket Delivers $50K Powerball Win in the Bronx Bronx Lottery Luck Strikes Again With $50K Powerball Prize

A $50,000 Powerball ticket for the Oct. 5 drawing was sold at Leroy Pharmacy II on East 198th Street in the Bronx.

A second Bronx Powerball player scored $50,000 in the Oct. 5 drawing with a winning ticket sold at Leroy Pharmacy II.

New York, Lottery, Powerball, Bronx, Local News