Wanted Driver Accused of Giving Deputy Fake Name During Wicomico County Traffic Stop

Wicomico County deputies say Jarrell Lamar Spates repeatedly provided false identifying information before officers discovered multiple outstanding warrants from agencies across Maryland.

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — A wanted man was arrested after a deputy conducting a traffic stop discovered he had allegedly given a false name and was wanted by several law enforcement agencies across Maryland.

The stop happened Oct. 3 after a Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over a Maryland-registered vehicle for an equipment violation.

The driver, later identified as Jarrell Lamar Spates, told the deputy he did not have his wallet and provided the vehicle registration, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Says Driver Gave False Name

When asked for his name and date of birth, Spates allegedly provided false information.

He also told the deputy he did not have a valid driver’s license and was driving with only a learner’s permit.

A records check using the information he supplied did not return a valid Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration record.

Deputies questioned him again, but police said he continued providing a false name and date of birth.

Deputies Discover Multiple Warrants

Investigators eventually determined the driver was Spates.

A records check under his true identity revealed outstanding warrants from the Maryland State Police, Pocomoke City Police Department, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

Spates was taken into custody on those warrants.

He was also charged with obstructing and hindering and related offenses stemming from the traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office did not release additional details about the underlying warrants.

Spates is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.