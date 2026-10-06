NJ Republicans Press Sherrill to Opt Into Trump-Backed School Scholarship Program

Republican legislative leaders Anthony Bucco and John DiMaio are urging Gov. Mikie Sherrill to enroll New Jersey in a federal tax-credit scholarship program created under President Donald Trump’s 2025 tax-and-spending law.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Republican leaders are pressing Gov. Mikie Sherrill to opt the state into a new federal scholarship program created under President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending law, arguing that refusing to participate could leave New Jersey families without access to potentially significant education funding.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Bucco and Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio sent Sherrill a letter urging her administration to participate when the program launches in 2027.

“Every New Jersey family deserves the opportunity to pursue the educational path that best meets the needs of their children,” Bucco and DiMaio wrote.

Tax Credit Could Reach $1,700

The program was included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed by Trump on July 4, 2025.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2027, taxpayers could claim a federal tax credit of up to $1,700 for qualifying donations to Scholarship Granting Organizations.

Those organizations could then provide scholarships for expenses including tuition, books, tutoring, special-needs services, transportation and computer technology.

States must affirmatively elect to participate and identify eligible scholarship organizations.

“New Jersey should act now to ensure that our families are not excluded from this opportunity,” Bucco and DiMaio wrote.

Sherrill Opposed Trump Law in Congress

The request places Gov. Mikie Sherrill in the position of deciding whether New Jersey should participate in a program created by legislation she opposed while serving in Congress.

Sherrill voted against the broader law and criticized it at the time over provisions affecting health care, food assistance and federal taxes.

The Republican leaders are now arguing that regardless of the broader political fight over the law, New Jersey should take advantage of the scholarship provision.

“Greater access to educational choices can empower parents, give families more flexibility, and provide additional pathways to student success,” Bucco and DiMaio wrote.

Education Choice Fight Moves to Governor’s Office

The issue is likely to become another flashpoint in the debate over school choice in New Jersey.

Supporters argue the program could expand options for families seeking private schooling, tutoring or other educational services.

Opponents of similar programs have argued that tax-credit scholarship systems can divert public resources toward private education and weaken traditional public school funding.

Sherrill has not publicly announced whether New Jersey will opt into the federal program.

The program is scheduled to begin in 2027.