Pulaski Skyway Shut Down in Both Directions After Crash, Triggering Major Delays

Vehicles sit backed up near the Pulaski Skyway after a crash shut the roadway in both directions Tuesday afternoon near Raymond Boulevard and the U.S. 1&9 Truck Route.

A crash closed the Pulaski Skyway in both directions Tuesday afternoon near the U.S. 1&9 Truck Route and Raymond Boulevard, snarling traffic through North Jersey.

NEWARK, N.J. — A crash shut down the Pulaski Skyway in both directions Tuesday afternoon, creating significant delays along one of North Jersey’s busiest commuter routes.

The closure was reported around 2:25 p.m. near the U.S. 1&9 Truck Route and Raymond Boulevard.

Traffic was blocked in both directions while emergency crews responded to the scene.

Crash Disrupts Major North Jersey Route

The Pulaski Skyway carries U.S. Routes 1 and 9 between Newark and Jersey City and serves as a major connection for motorists traveling through Hudson County and Essex County.

The full closure quickly caused backups on surrounding roads as drivers were diverted away from the span.

Authorities had not immediately released information about injuries or how many vehicles were involved.

Drivers Urged to Avoid Area

Motorists traveling through the area were advised to use alternate routes while the crash investigation and cleanup continued.

The road has since reopened.