Key food in the bronx sells winning $50k powerball ticket

One lucky ticket sold in the Bronx turned into a five-figure Powerball win.

BRONX, N.Y. – A Powerball player in the Bronx scored a $50,000 prize with a ticket purchased at a Key Food on Westchester Avenue.

The winning ticket was sold at Key Food, 1050 Westchester Ave., according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket was one of four third-prize winners sold in New York for the Oct. 5 Powerball drawing.

Key Food Sells $50K Powerball Winner

The Bronx ticket landed a $50,000 third-tier prize in the Monday night drawing.

Powerball players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

The New York Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

Four New York Tickets Hit Third Prize

Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold elsewhere in the Bronx, while Manhattan and Whitestone also produced third-prize winners.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.