Police chase ends in violent linden crash, leaving 3-month-old baby and parents critically injured

Police say a Keansburg man fleeing officers drove into oncoming traffic before a four-car crash in Linden critically injured a 3-month-old girl and her parents.

LINDEN, N.J. — A police pursuit ended in a violent four-car crash Monday afternoon that critically injured a 3-month-old baby and her parents, with authorities now saying the driver accused of causing the wreck had been fleeing officers.

Darryl Petlock, 48, of Keansburg, was driving a Jeep SUV when he allegedly crossed into oncoming traffic on East Linden Avenue and slammed into a Honda Civic carrying the family, authorities said.

The 29-year-old man, 33-year-old woman and their infant daughter were all critically injured and taken to University Hospital in Newark.

Police Pursuit Preceded Crash

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of East Linden Avenue.

Surveillance video showed the Jeep speeding down the street with police cruisers following behind.

Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said officers had been pursuing Petlock from another nearby municipality before the crash.

Investigators have not yet said where the chase began or what prompted officers to pursue him.

Jeep Crossed Into Oncoming Traffic

Witnesses said the Jeep passed slower traffic before moving into the opposing lane.

The SUV then struck the Honda head-on, spinning the car around before it hit another vehicle.

Four vehicles were damaged in the crash.

A fourth adult suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Baby Underwent Surgery

The infant’s uncle told CBS News New York that the baby, identified as Samantha, suffered blood clots in her brain.

He said she was doing better after undergoing surgery.

The baby’s parents also remained critically injured.

Petlock Faces Multiple Charges

Petlock was taken into custody shortly after the crash.

He has been charged with eluding, aggravated assault while eluding and assault by auto.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the pursuit.

The investigation remains ongoing.