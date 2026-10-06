Turtle Creek Woman Wanted on Six Bench Warrants Arrested After Three Months on the Run

Nyzjayah Majors, 24, was arrested after Allegheny County sheriff’s detectives located her inside a Bower Hill Road apartment following three months as a fugitive.

Allegheny County sheriff’s detectives took 24-year-old Nyzjayah Majors into custody at a Bower Hill Road apartment, where another wanted man was also arrested.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A Turtle Creek woman who had been wanted for three months on six outstanding bench warrants was arrested Tuesday morning, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Nyzjayah Majors, 24, had been a fugitive since early July, when bench warrants were issued for probation violations tied to five separate cases in which she had pleaded guilty to robbery or conspiracy charges.

A sixth bench warrant was issued in August after Majors failed to appear for trial in a case involving firearms charges.

Detectives Track Majors to Apartment

Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus said detectives developed information that Majors was inside an apartment in the 1100 block of Bower Hill Road.

Detectives went to the location Tuesday morning, confirmed Majors was inside and entered the apartment.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Second Wanted Man Also Arrested

Two men and one woman were also inside the apartment when detectives arrived.

One of the men, identified as Jordan Johnson, was found to have an active detainer from the Pennsylvania State Parole Department.

Johnson was also taken into custody.

Both he and Majors were transported to the Allegheny County Jail.