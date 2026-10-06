Four New York Lottery Players Score TAKE 5 Top Prize in One Night

Winning tickets were sold in Congers, Medina, Miller Place and Yonkers in Friday night’s drawing.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Four New York Lottery players scored top-prize wins in the same TAKE 5 evening drawing, with winning tickets sold in Congers, Medina, Miller Place and Yonkers.

Each ticket won $8,393 in the Oct. 3 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning tickets were sold at Conger’s Little Food Market in Congers, Walgreens in Medina, 7-Eleven in Miller Place and an Amoco station in Yonkers.

Four Stores Sell TAKE 5 Top-Prize Tickets

Conger’s Little Food Market at 13 N. Route 303 in Congers sold one of the winning tickets.

A second was sold at Walgreens, 1422 South Main St. in Medina.

The third ticket came from 7-Eleven at 365 Route 25A in Miller Place, while the fourth was sold at Amoco, 619 Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers.

Each ticket carried the same $8,393 top prize.

Winners Have One Year to Claim

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

The Lottery did not identify the ticket holders in its announcement.