NYPD Seeks Two Suspects After Woman Robbed of Bag, Phone and iPad in Brooklyn

Two suspects are wanted after police say a 25-year-old woman was robbed near Avenue J and Remsen Avenue in Brooklyn.

Police say two unidentified people approached a 25-year-old woman near Avenue J and Remsen Avenue before stealing a bag containing cash, electronics and other belongings.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a late-night robbery in the 69th Precinct.

Police said the robbery happened at approximately 11:50 p.m. Sept. 17 near Avenue J and Remsen Avenue.

A 25-year-old woman was approached on the street by two unidentified individuals, according to investigators.

Bag Containing Cash and Electronics Stolen

One of the suspects allegedly forcibly removed the woman’s bag.

Police said the bag contained approximately $350 in cash, sunglasses, a cellphone and an iPad.

The two suspects then fled on foot toward East 89th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police Ask Public for Information

The NYPD has released the case through Crime Stoppers as detectives work to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.