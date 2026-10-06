Wicomico County Deputies Arrest Driver After Foot Chase, Find Suspected Drugs in Vehicle

Robert Lee Little was arrested after deputies said he fled from a traffic stop in Salisbury before a police K9 alerted to his vehicle and suspected drugs were found inside.

Robert Lee Little was arrested after deputies said he ran from a traffic stop in Salisbury before a police K9 alerted to his vehicle and officers found a syringe containing suspected drugs.

SALISBURY, Md. — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly running from a traffic stop in Wicomico County, leading deputies on a brief foot chase before a police K9 alerted to his vehicle.

The incident happened Oct. 4 near Route 13 and North Boulevard, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Robert Lee Little was driving a vehicle that failed to obey a traffic control device.

Driver Runs From Traffic Stop

After the vehicle was stopped, Little allegedly got out and ran.

Deputies pursued him on foot and took him into custody after a brief chase.

A sheriff’s office K9 was then deployed to scan the vehicle.

Police said the dog gave a positive alert.

Deputies Find Syringe With Suspected Controlled Substance

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found a syringe containing a clear fluid suspected to be a controlled dangerous substance, along with a syringe cap.

Little was arrested on outstanding warrants and controlled dangerous substance violations stemming from the stop.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the suspected substance or specify the outstanding warrants.

Little is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.