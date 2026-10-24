New Jersey Democrats Want to Ban Many of The Things We Use Every Day

A microplastics proposal would target certain cleaning supplies, cosmetics, chewing gum, tea bags and pet food, with labeling requirements followed by sales restrictions.

TRENTON, NJ — Everyday purchases ranging from chewing gum to household cleaners could face new warning labels and eventual sales restrictions under legislation introduced by New Jersey Democrats to reduce microplastic pollution.

First it was the plastic bags. Then it was plastic straws. Then it was the plastic utensils. Then it was gas powered cars, appliances and tools.

Now, Democrats are going big, banning many of the common products that are in home and probably in your pocket and pocketbook as you read this.

They even want to ban your morning cup of tea and coffee as it is now.

The “Protecting Against Microplastics Act” would prohibit sales of covered cleaning, cosmetic and potentially ingestible products containing intentionally added microplastics or capable of generating certain plastic particles. The restrictions would begin three years after enactment, giving manufacturers time to change affected products.

Sen. Linda Greenstein sponsors S4836, introduced October 15. Assemblywomen Shama Haider and Margie Donlon sponsor the identical Assembly measure, A5452. njleg.state.nj.us

Whether an individual item would face a sales ban depends on its ingredients and potential to generate microplastics. The legislation names product categories rather than specific brands.

Which household products would be affected?

The proposal explicitly identifies several familiar purchases and establishes broader categories that could cover additional products.

Product Why it falls within the proposal Potential effect Chewing gum Explicitly included among “potentially ingestible” products. Gum containing intentionally added microplastics or generating covered particles would trigger the restrictions. Disclosure labels, followed by a sales ban for affected formulations. Tea bags Explicitly named. Bags incorporating plastic materials could fall under the provisions if they contain or generate the particles covered by the bill. Affected bags could require changes in materials to remain on sale. Coffee grounds Explicitly listed as potentially ingestible. The restrictions would apply when the product meets the bill’s microplastics criteria. Labels and eventual sales restrictions for qualifying products. Talcum powder Explicitly named, with the broader definition covering products capable of being inhaled or swallowed. Affected formulations could require replacement ingredients or removal from sale. Pet food Explicitly included in the potentially ingestible category. Products meeting the microplastics criteria would face labeling and sales restrictions. Household cleaning products Cleaning products are a covered category when they contain intentionally added microplastics or could generate covered particles. Manufacturers could need to reformulate affected products. Cosmetics and makeup Cosmetics are expressly covered, including qualifying products applied to the face. Labels and eventual restrictions on affected formulations. Other edible, facial-use or inhalable products The definition of potentially ingestible products extends beyond the examples specifically listed. Additional products could qualify depending on their composition and particle generation. Foodware, including cups, plates, utensils, cutting boards, cookware and bakeware Foodware is explicitly included in the disclosure and labeling sections. Qualifying items would face labels; foodware is not separately listed in the three-year sales-ban provision.

The bill also exempts technically unavoidable trace quantities arising from ingredient impurities, manufacturing, storage or migration from packaging from triggering the sales prohibition.

Why lawmakers are targeting these products

The proposal seeks to reduce plastic particles entering the state’s air, water and soil while giving consumers information about potential exposure through everyday purchases.

It defines microplastics as synthetic polymer materials measuring five millimeters or less in diameter. Its reach also includes secondary microplastics — particles generated as larger plastic materials break down.

That distinction broadens the proposal beyond products manufactured with tiny plastic particles deliberately added. Covered products capable of generating those particles could also face restrictions.

The measure would fund research into contamination, exposure pathways and ways to reduce releases into the environment. SNN has also reported on New Jersey’s push for expanded monitoring of microplastics in drinking water.

Warning labels would come before sales restrictions

The proposed schedule runs from the date the legislation takes effect:

After one year: Manufacturers would disclose intentionally added microplastics or the potential to generate secondary microplastics on exterior product labels.

Manufacturers would disclose intentionally added microplastics or the potential to generate secondary microplastics on exterior product labels. After two years: Additional labeling requirements would begin, including a statement in English and Spanish reading, “This product contains microplastics.” Required disclosures would also appear in online listings.

Additional labeling requirements would begin, including a statement in English and Spanish reading, “This product contains microplastics.” Required disclosures would also appear in online listings. After three years: Sales restrictions would begin for qualifying cleaning, cosmetic and potentially ingestible products.

For shoppers, that could mean new packaging, reformulated products or changes in which versions retailers can sell. Compliant alternatives could remain available.

Proposal includes $3 million for research and enforcement

The legislation would appropriate $2.5 million to the Department of Environmental Protection for reduction programs, research and monitoring, plus $500,000 to the Department of Law and Public Safety.