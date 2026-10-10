New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Apartment Fire That Killed Two Pets and Left 15 People Homeless

A New Brunswick man faces aggravated arson, burglary and animal cruelty charges after a fire tore through a Franklin Township apartment building, displacing three families, including four children.

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ — A 56-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with deliberately setting fire to an apartment building in Somerset County, leaving 15 residents displaced and killing a family’s dog and cat.

Perfecto Quintana, also known as Perfecto Quintana Montes, was arrested following the October 2 fire at a four-unit residential building on Home Street in the Somerset section of Franklin Township.

The fire broke out around 3:45 p.m., prompting a response from several area fire departments.

Three families, including 11 adults and four children, were forced from their homes. No residents were injured, but a dog and a cat trapped inside the affected apartment died despite efforts to save them.

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald announced that Quintana faces multiple criminal charges, including aggravated arson and animal cruelty.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows suspect carrying container

Investigators identified Quintana after reviewing surveillance footage from the area surrounding the apartment building.

According to prosecutors, the recording showed Quintana arriving at the property in a vehicle shortly before the fire began.

He allegedly approached the building carrying a container close to his body and walked up a staircase toward an apartment.

A short time later, investigators said, Quintana was recorded coming back down the staircase carrying what appeared to be the same container, now empty.

He then drove away.

Within minutes, police began receiving emergency calls reporting a fire at the building.

Authorities have not disclosed what the container allegedly held or publicly established how the fire was ignited.

Dog and cat die as firefighters battle apartment blaze

Franklin Township police responded to the Home Street property and found an active residential fire.

Firefighters from East Franklin, Community Volunteer, Somerset Fire and Rescue and the New Brunswick Fire Department responded to extinguish the one-alarm blaze.

The fire damaged the building and forced three families from their apartments.

Emergency personnel discovered a dog and a cat inside the residence where the fire began.

Both animals died despite attempts to save them.

The deaths resulted in two animal cruelty charges against Quintana, in addition to the allegations involving the fire itself.

Suspect arrested after returning to neighborhood

Investigators were still processing the scene when people gathered nearby alerted officers that Quintana was driving in the area.

Police located and stopped his vehicle.

Authorities reported observing signs of intoxication before taking him into custody.

Quintana was charged with second-degree aggravated arson, second-degree residential burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal contempt and two counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty.

He was transported to the Somerset County Jail pending a court hearing.

Red Cross assists families displaced by fire

The American Red Cross provided temporary shelter assistance to the three families who lost access to their homes.

The displaced residents included four children, adding to the immediate need for emergency accommodations following the fire.

Authorities have not provided an updated assessment of the building’s condition or indicated when residents might be able to return.

The amount of property damage and the availability of longer-term housing assistance have not been disclosed.

The American Red Cross of New Jersey provides emergency assistance to households affected by residential fires, including support for immediate shelter and other urgent needs.

Criminal proceedings remain pending

The investigation involved the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, Franklin Township Police Department, local firefighters and the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Quintana remains accused of intentionally causing the fire, but prosecutors have not publicly disclosed a motive.

The latest confirmed reporting identified him as being held at the Somerset County Jail pending a court hearing. A subsequent court disposition or updated custody status was not available.