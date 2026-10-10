21-year-old wounded in baltimore shooting, police investigate liberty heights avenue

A Friday afternoon hospital visit launched an investigation into a possible shooting on Liberty Heights Avenue

Baltimore, MD — A 21-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital Friday afternoon suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, leaving investigators searching for answers about where the shooting occurred and what led to the violence.

The victim arrived at an area hospital on October 9, prompting officers to respond around 1:17 p.m., according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers found the man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was listed in stable condition.

Police investigate possible Liberty Heights Avenue shooting

A preliminary investigation identified the area of the 2700 block of Liberty Heights Avenue as a possible location of the shooting.

However, investigators have not confirmed exactly where the gunfire occurred or what circumstances led to the man being wounded.

The victim’s arrival at the hospital provided officers with their first reported contact in the investigation.

Police have not disclosed how the man reached the hospital, whether he was able to describe the shooting or whether anyone else was involved.

Detectives seek information about Friday shooting

Baltimore shooting detectives responded and took over the investigation.

No suspect information, arrests or possible motive were announced in the department’s initial report.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 410-396-2411.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The shooting adds to ongoing Baltimore crime investigations involving gun violence and other Maryland shootings.