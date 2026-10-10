Hurricane damage mounts in destin as downed trees, power lines and sewer backup threats complicate recovery

Destin faces hurricane damage, blocked roads and power outages as officials warn residents to conserve water to prevent sewage backups during recovery.

Okaloosa County deputies are urging residents to stay off storm-damaged roads while Destin officials ask customers to conserve water because power outages are limiting wastewater pumping operations.

DESTIN, FL — Emergency crews across Florida’s Okaloosa County are assessing storm damage Saturday, October 10, as fallen trees, downed power lines and widespread power disruptions create hazardous conditions following the overnight hurricane.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said photographs of storm damage were beginning to arrive as deputies and emergency management personnel surveyed affected neighborhoods.

Roads have been blocked by fallen trees and electrical lines, while utility interruptions are creating additional problems for residents and businesses in Destin.

The sheriff’s office urged motorists to avoid unnecessary travel so emergency personnel can complete assessments and begin recovery operations.

Deputies warn residents against sightseeing

Destin faces hurricane damage, blocked roads and power outages as officials warn residents to conserve water to prevent sewage backups during recovery.

Images shared by the sheriff’s office show the aftermath of the storm as emergency crews begin clearing roads and assessing hazards.

Authorities warned that downed electrical lines may still be energized and pose a danger to anyone approaching them.

“Images of storm damage are starting to arrive. Downed trees and power lines are blocking roads,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Please don’t go out to sightsee! Let first responders and emergency management do their jobs for a faster recovery!”

Officials did not immediately provide a complete list of closed roads or an estimate of the total damage.

Destin residents urged to conserve water

Destin faces hurricane damage, blocked roads and power outages as officials warn residents to conserve water to prevent sewage backups during recovery.

The City of Destin issued a separate warning about the impact of power outages on the local wastewater system.

According to city officials, Destin Water Users remained operational and customers within its service area should continue receiving water.

However, the utility’s ability to pump wastewater was limited because of the loss of electrical service.

Residents were asked to reduce water consumption until power could be restored to help prevent sewage backups.

“Conserve your water, please! Destin Water Users is operational, and you should have water if you’re in their territory,” the city said.

“But without power they are limited in pumping wastewater so we need to use water sparingly until power is restored to minimize sewer backups.”

The warning applies to customers served by Destin Water Users.

Sheriff warns against looting during recovery

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said deputies were deployed at daybreak to survey damaged areas and assist with the emergency response.

The sheriff’s office also issued a warning to anyone considering stealing from storm-damaged or evacuated properties.

Deputies are maintaining a law enforcement presence while first responders, utility companies and emergency management personnel work to restore services.

Authorities have not provided details about any storm-related looting arrests.

Damage assessments continue across Okaloosa County

Emergency officials are continuing to evaluate the extent of property damage, road closures and utility disruptions.

Residents are encouraged to remain clear of downed power lines, avoid blocked roads and limit unnecessary water usage while wastewater pumping capacity remains restricted.

The sheriff’s office has not released a comprehensive damage estimate or confirmed how long recovery operations may take.

Additional updates are expected as crews gain access to affected neighborhoods and restore essential services.

Florida, Hurricanes, Weather, Public Safety, Breaking News