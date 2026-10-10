State Police and federal investigators searched the 50-year-old man’s residence before taking him into custody

Gouverneur, NY — A 50-year-old St. Lawrence County man was arrested following an investigation into child sexual abuse material after state and federal investigators raided his Gouverneur home Tuesday morning.

Robert J. Bush, 50, of Gouverneur, was taken into custody October 6 after investigators executed a search warrant at his residence, according to the New York State Police.

Photo: new york state police arrest 50-year-old man in child sexual abuse material investigation

The investigation involves allegations related to child sexual abuse material and child exploitation, with authorities confirming that the case remains active.

State Police and federal agents search Gouverneur home

Members of the New York State Police Troop B Computer Crime Unit carried out the search with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations in Massena and the Gouverneur Police Department.

The search was conducted during the morning hours of October 6.

Following the investigation, Bush was arrested and charged with one count of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and one count of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

Authorities did not disclose what evidence was recovered during the search or how the investigation initially began.

The New York State Police have also not released information about whether additional individuals are being investigated in connection with the case.

Suspect sent to St. Lawrence County Jail

Bush was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court following his arrest.

He was subsequently remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Authorities did not provide information about his next scheduled court appearance or whether bail was set.

The charges remain allegations, and Bush is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Child exploitation investigation remains active

The investigation is continuing through a joint effort involving the New York State Police Troop B Computer Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations Massena, the Gouverneur Police Department and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone with relevant information, including people who believe they may have been victims of sexual abuse, to contact the New York State Police at 518-897-2000.

The arrest adds to ongoing New York crime investigations involving child exploitation and law enforcement efforts across the state.