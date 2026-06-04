New Jersey Prisoner Attacked by Inmate Sees Case Against Bayside State Prison Tossed by Judge

June 4, 2026

A federal judge has dismissed a civil rights lawsuit filed by a Bayside State Prison inmate who alleged prison officials failed to protect him from a violent assault by a cellmate.

Camden, NJ – A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by a New Jersey state prisoner who claimed corrections officials failed to protect him from an attack by a fellow inmate at Bayside State Prison.

U.S. District Judge Karen M. Williams ruled in favor of the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Bayside State Prison administrators, and other state defendants, finding that the inmate’s amended complaint failed to establish viable federal civil rights claims.

Key Points

• Federal judge dismissed all remaining claims against state prison officials.

• Inmate alleged he was attacked by a cellmate after repeated requests for reassignment.

• Court found insufficient evidence connecting prison administrators to the alleged constitutional violations.

According to court records, inmate Kyle Mack alleged he was housed with a cellmate who displayed erratic behavior and appeared detached from reality. Mack claimed he repeatedly asked prison staff to move him to another cell but remained housed with the inmate for approximately two months.

The lawsuit states that Mack was attacked inside his cell during the early morning hours of February 2022. He alleged the assault caused serious facial injuries that required stitches and reconstructive surgery.

Claims centered on prison officials

Following the attack, Mack claimed he was transferred to South Woods State Prison, where he allegedly faced retaliation after complaining about his treatment. His amended complaint asserted Eighth Amendment claims involving alleged deliberate indifference to inmate safety and medical needs.

The lawsuit named the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Bayside State Prison, South Woods State Prison, and prison administrators Patrick S. Miller and Keisha Fisher.

Earlier in the litigation, the court dismissed claims against Bayside State Prison and South Woods State Prison, finding both institutions were arms of the state and protected by sovereign immunity.

Court finds legal deficiencies

In her opinion, Judge Williams determined that the New Jersey Department of Corrections is not considered a “person” subject to suit under federal civil rights law. The court also concluded that Eleventh Amendment immunity barred claims against the state agency.

The judge further found that Mack failed to allege facts showing either administrator had personal involvement in the decisions or actions that allegedly violated his constitutional rights.

Court records indicate the complaint relied largely on supervisory positions held by the administrators rather than specific actions linking them to the events surrounding the assault or subsequent treatment.

Default judgment request denied

The opinion also addressed a procedural dispute involving a clerk’s entry of default against two prison administrators after delays in responding to the lawsuit.

Judge Williams vacated the default, finding the delay stemmed from state representation procedures rather than bad faith and that the defendants had potentially meritorious defenses.

As a result, the court granted the defendants’ motion to dismiss, denied Mack’s request to reinstate the default judgment, and dismissed all remaining claims in the case.

An order accompanying the opinion formally closed the matter in federal court.