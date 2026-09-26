A nor’easter will hit New Jersey with 50 to 60 mph gusts, several inches of rain and coastal flooding through Sunday, especially along the Jersey Shore.

City officials are warning residents that flooded roads, contaminated water and electrical hazards can quickly turn deadly.

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark public safety officials are urging residents to stay out of floodwater and avoid driving across inundated roads as the city shares emergency guidance aimed at preventing dangerous rescues and potentially deadly mistakes.

The Newark Department of Public Safety shared a series of flood precautions Friday, stressing that motorists and pedestrians should never attempt to cross water covering a roadway.

Photo: newark pushes emergency flood rules residents need to know

“Do not walk, swim, or drive through flooded waters,” officials advised, citing guidance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Drivers Warned Against Entering Flooded Roads

Officials said anyone whose vehicle becomes trapped in rapidly moving water should remain inside if possible.

If water begins rising inside the vehicle, the guidance advises occupants to move onto the roof and seek help rather than attempting to wade through moving water.

Floodwater itself can create hazards even when it appears shallow or calm. Officials warned that it can contain dangerous debris and contamination, making walking through flooded streets risky.

Residents are also being urged to monitor instructions from authorities as conditions change.

Floodwater Can Hide Electrical Hazards

Electrical equipment poses another serious danger during flooding.

Residents should not touch electrical equipment that is wet or attempt to handle it while standing in water, officials warned, because of the risk of electrocution.

Portable generators and other gasoline-powered machinery should only be operated outdoors and away from windows to prevent dangerous exhaust from entering homes.

Residents can check whether their home or neighborhood sits in a mapped flood hazard area through FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center.

Newark officials urged residents to remain alert and follow emergency instructions if flooding develops.