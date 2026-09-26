Parma man nails all 5 numbers, wins $248k ohio lottery jackpot

A Rolling Cash 5 ticket sold in Parma Heights turned into a six-figure payday.

PARMA, OH – A Parma man hit all five numbers in the Ohio Lottery’s Rolling Cash 5 drawing and walked away with a $248,000 jackpot after buying the winning ticket at a Parma Heights Speedway.

The ticket was sold at Speedway #5417, 10301 Brookpark Road in Parma Heights, according to the Ohio Lottery. The winning numbers for the Sept. 17 drawing were 1, 20, 23, 32 and 34.

The winner matched all five numbers to claim the jackpot. After mandatory state and federal withholding, the Lottery said he will receive $181,660.

One Ticket Takes Down Rolling Cash 5 Jackpot

Rolling Cash 5 is a daily Ohio Lottery game in which players select five numbers from 1 through 39.

The jackpot starts at $100,000 and continues growing until someone matches all five numbers. The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1 in 575,757, according to the Lottery.

This time, the winning combination landed on a single ticket tied to the Parma Heights Speedway.

The win adds another sizable score to recent Ohio Lottery payouts across the state.

Winner Keeps More Than $181K After Withholding

Although the advertised jackpot totaled $248,000, the winner’s take-home amount after mandatory withholding comes to $181,660.

Rolling Cash 5 drawings are held daily at approximately 7:05 p.m., with ticket sales closing at 7 p.m.

The Ohio Lottery said it has contributed more than $35 billion to education since 1974.