Ocean County Protects 98 Acres Near Forked River Mountains Ahead of Open Space Vote

Voters will decide November 3 whether to increase the dedicated preservation tax rate from 1.2 cents to 2.2 cents per $100 of equalized property value.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Ocean County is highlighting an additional 98 acres acquired in the Forked River Mountains area as voters prepare to decide whether to increase funding for land preservation, recreation and habitat protection.

Commissioner Robert Arace recently visited the mountains, part of a roughly 12,500-acre tract that county officials describe as the largest continuous landmass in Ocean County.

The county has also begun discussions about purchasing a large tract of land in Jackson Township on Grawtown Road. The project has been approved for more than 500 units. Township officials are now in talks with the county to stop that development through the county open space trust fund.

The county said preserving the forests supports outdoor recreation, forest health and controlled burns intended to protect nearby residents and the surrounding ecosystem.

November ballot proposes higher preservation funding

The November 3 ballot question asks voters to raise the Natural Lands Trust Fund’s dedicated funding rate from 1.2 cents to 2.2 cents per $100 of total county equalized real property valuation.

The additional revenue would support future acquisitions, maintenance, cleanup and habitat protection. The referendum concerns the preservation levy, rather than the county’s entire property tax rate.

The proposal follows other Ocean County preservation agreements covering land in Eagleswood, Berkeley and Plumsted, including purchases of land and development rights.

County points to nearly three decades of preservation

Voters approved the Natural Lands Trust Fund in 1997, and the program was formally established in 1998. It has preserved more than 30,000 acres of open space and more than 3,600 acres of farmland.

“Over the last 30 years, while the open space tax has remained the same, the cost of purchasing and preserving the land has continued to rise,” Commissioner Director Frank Sadeghi said in the county’s announcement of the proposed increase.

“This proposed increase would allow for additional funding to support the continued land preservation and conservation efforts throughout the County,” he said.

The county also points to its 27 parks as part of its broader effort to protect natural resources and provide recreation opportunities in New Jersey.