$50k powerball ticket sold at queens convenience store

Aakar Convenience on Greenpoint Avenue sold one of four New York City Powerball tickets worth $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing.

SUNNYSIDE, NY – A Queens convenience store has sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, bringing a five-figure lottery prize to Sunnyside following Saturday’s drawing. The New York Lottery identified Aakar Convenience on Greenpoint Avenue as one of four city retailers that sold third-prize winners.

The ticket was purchased at Aakar Convenience, located at 44-22 Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside, for the October 24 Powerball drawing. It was the only Queens retailer included in the Lottery’s announcement of the four $50,000 tickets.

Two of the other winning tickets were sold in Manhattan, while the fourth was purchased in Brooklyn. Together, the four third-prize tickets accounted for $200,000 in Powerball winnings across New York City.

Greenpoint Avenue Store Sells Powerball Winner

According to the New York Lottery, Aakar Convenience sold a third-prize Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

The business is located at 44-22 Greenpoint Avenue in Sunnyside, Queens.

The prize was tied to Saturday’s October 24 drawing.

A standard third-prize Powerball ticket matches four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

The Lottery’s announcement identified the retailer and prize amount but did not provide details about the winning player.

It also did not disclose when the ticket was purchased or whether the prize had been claimed.

For Sunnyside, the win placed a neighborhood convenience store on a short list of major Powerball prize locations across the city.

Queens Joins Brooklyn and Manhattan in $200,000 Powerball Results

Four New York City retailers sold tickets worth $50,000 each for the same Powerball drawing.

In Manhattan, Players Cafe at 241 Bleecker Street and Rekha Patel Newstand at 505 Fifth Avenue each sold a winning ticket.

Brooklyn’s winning retailer was Kausar & Son at 3437 Fort Hamilton Parkway.

Aakar Convenience accounted for the Queens ticket.

The four prizes totaled $200,000, with Manhattan representing half of the winning locations.

The Lottery did not announce any connection between the ticket holders.

Lottery Players Can Check Official Powerball Results

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The game uses five white-ball numbers selected from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball selected from 1 through 26.

Players can verify winning numbers and review prize information on the New York Lottery’s official website.

The agency reported contributing $3.6 billion to education across New York in fiscal year 2025–2026.