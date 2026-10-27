Homecoming traffic changes will close stadium frontage in Cumberland

Drivers attending Saturday’s Allegany–Fort Hill game will face detours, with school-circle drop-offs and special arrangements for accessible parking.

CUMBERLAND, MD — Police will close Greenway Avenue to vehicles in front of Greenway Avenue Stadium beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 31, as fans arrive for the annual Allegany–Fort Hill Homecoming football game.

The restrictions will remain in effect until one hour after the event ends, the Cumberland Police Department announced in coordination with both high schools.

“Drivers on Greenway Avenue will be redirected into the circle in front of Fort Hill High School for drop-offs and pick-ups,” the department said.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened GREENWAY AVENUE STADIUM

Brookfield and Cecil Street access restricted

Officers will direct Cumberland traffic at the affected intersections. Drivers leaving Brookfield Avenue will be limited to right turns onto Greenway Avenue, heading away from the stadium.

Vehicles can enter Cecil Street from Greenway Avenue on a first-come, first-served basis. Drivers approaching Cecil Street from Ridgewood Avenue, however, will not be allowed to use it to reach Greenway Avenue.

Officers will help with accessible parking and participant drop-offs

Fans who need accessible parking should speak with an officer for directions to available spaces in front of the stadium, according to the Maryland department’s announcement.

“Individuals transporting band members or Homecoming Court participants should coordinate with the officers for closer drop-off arrangements,” police said.