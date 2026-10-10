Mailman Arrested in Jackson Township After Police SWAT Team and Federal Postal Officers Conduct Operation

A U.S. Postal Service employee faces weapons and attempted-crime charges following an incident in Jackson Township, prompting a joint operation involving local tactical officers and federal postal police.

JACKSON, NJ — A United States Postal Service employee was arrested during a joint operation involving the Jackson Township Police Department and federal postal officers following an incident that allegedly involved weapons and other criminal offenses in Ocean County.

Police announced that the arrest took place October 5, 2026, when the department’s Special Response Team, or SRT, worked alongside Federal Postal Police to take the employee into custody.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Jackson Township on September 26.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The department did not identify the employee or disclose where the original incident occurred.

Postal employee faces five criminal charges

According to Jackson police, the suspect was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, criminal mischief and harassment.

The department did not specify what type of weapon was allegedly involved or what offense the suspect is accused of attempting to commit.

Police also did not indicate whether the September 26 incident involved a postal facility, a USPS vehicle, another employee or a member of the public.

Postal carrier reportedly arrested while making deliveries

Additional reporting indicates the employee was working a delivery route when officers made the arrest.

According to New Jersey 101.5, photographs published by The Lakewood Scoop showed at least six officers surrounding a USPS delivery vehicle.

The Asbury Park Press also reported that the September 26 incident allegedly occurred while the postal worker was on duty.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed the employee’s identity, the precise circumstances of the alleged offense or whether anyone was injured.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service reportedly confirmed that Jackson police are leading the investigation, but declined to provide additional details.

It remains unclear whether the suspect has been suspended from postal duties or what court proceedings have been scheduled.

The charges are allegations, and the employee is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.