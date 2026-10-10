Alton Brown Arrested for Lewd Images of Children on School Storage Account

A 41-year-old Snyder High School English teacher was arrested after Google alerted authorities to suspected child sexual abuse material stored in his cloud account. The Jersey City school district says it immediately placed him on leave and revoked his access to school facilities and computer systems.

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A Jersey City high school teacher has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges after investigators allegedly discovered 42 videos and one photograph depicting the sexual abuse of children in his Google cloud storage account.

Alton F. Brown, 41, an English teacher at Henry Snyder High School, was arrested September 8 following an investigation initiated by a tip from Google to law enforcement.

The case became public in reports published October 7 and 8, prompting questions about Brown’s employment and the steps taken by the Jersey City Public Schools district to protect students.

Superintendent Norma Fernandez confirmed that Brown was immediately placed on leave after the district learned of the allegations. She said his access to school buildings, electronic networks and educational platforms was revoked.

Google alert leads investigators to teacher’s cloud account

According to criminal complaint information reported by Patch, Google alerted authorities after suspected child sexual abuse material was uploaded to an account.

A New Jersey State Police detective began investigating the material on August 3, tracing the account through an associated email address and telephone number.

Investigators subsequently identified Brown as the account holder.

After obtaining a search warrant, authorities allegedly discovered 42 videos and one image containing child sexual abuse material.

The criminal complaint describes material involving the sexual abuse of a prepubescent child.

Investigators later searched Brown’s Jersey City residence, seized two cellphones and arrested him.

Brown was charged with one count of knowingly possessing, viewing or controlling child sexual abuse material.

School district says teacher was removed from duty

Fernandez said the district acted immediately after learning about the arrest.

“The individual has not been active in his role during the current academic year,” Fernandez said in a statement reported by the New York Post.

The superintendent confirmed that Brown’s access to district facilities, computer networks and learning platforms had been revoked.

“As student safety and well-being remain our highest priorities, the District will cooperate fully with law enforcement,” Fernandez said.

She declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing criminal investigation and confidentiality surrounding personnel matters.

The district has not publicly specified whether Brown’s administrative leave is paid or unpaid.

Teacher also worked as Zumba instructor

In addition to his position at Snyder High School, Brown reportedly worked as a Zumba instructor at the Bethune Center in Jersey City’s Greenville neighborhood.

The community facility offers recreational, cultural and educational programming.

Authorities have not announced allegations that Brown abused any students at Snyder High School or participants in his exercise classes.

The available criminal complaint information concerns material allegedly found in an online account. No direct connection to his students has been established publicly.

Parents and students raise questions about notification

News of the arrest prompted concern among members of the Snyder High School community, including questions about when families were informed and what safeguards were implemented.

The district’s public statement confirms Brown was placed on leave and denied access to school systems. It does not establish when parents were notified or whether the district conducted a separate internal investigation.

It also remains unclear whether the allegations have triggered a review of Brown’s teaching credentials by the New Jersey Department of Education.

The distinction is important because an arrest does not automatically establish misconduct involving students, and the allegations in Brown’s case have not been proven in court.

Criminal case moves through Hudson County court

Brown was scheduled to appear in Hudson County court Thursday, October 8.

Information confirming the outcome of that appearance was not available in the published reports reviewed.

Investigators have not announced additional charges or identified any victims connected to Brown’s employment at the school.