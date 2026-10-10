Three Suspects Wanted After 58-Year-Old Woman Punched, Kicked and Robbed in Brooklyn

Three suspects are wanted after a 58-year-old woman was punched, kicked and robbed of her phone and $500 near Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn.

NYPD investigators are searching for three people accused of attacking a woman near Sutter Avenue and Hinsdale Street in East New York before stealing her cellphone and approximately $500.

BROOKLYN, NY — New York City police are searching for three suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a 58-year-old woman in broad daylight in Brooklyn last week.

The incident occurred Friday, October 2, at approximately 8 a.m. near Sutter Avenue and Hinsdale Street in East New York, within the NYPD’s 75th Precinct.

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers, the woman was approached by three unidentified individuals who initially engaged her in conversation.

During the encounter, one of the suspects allegedly began punching and kicking the woman repeatedly.

The suspects then took her cellphone and approximately $500 before leaving the area.

Woman attacked during morning encounter

Police said the robbery began when the three individuals approached the victim and started speaking with her.

Investigators have not disclosed what was said before the confrontation turned violent.

One suspect allegedly struck the victim multiple times with punches and kicks while her property was stolen.

Authorities have not specified whether the other two individuals physically participated in the assault.

The NYPD did not provide information about the woman’s injuries or whether she required hospital treatment.

NYPD asks public to help identify suspects

Investigators are seeking the identities and whereabouts of all three individuals involved in the October 2 robbery.

Police have not released suspect names or announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish-speaking callers, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips may also be submitted through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips.

Information can be submitted confidentially.

The investigation remains ongoing.