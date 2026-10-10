Man Wanted After 27-Year-Old Smashed in Face With Glass Bottle During NYC Street Fight

NYPD seeks a suspect who allegedly hit a 27-year-old man in the face with a glass bottle during a 2:30 a.m. argument in Manhattan's East Village.

NYPD investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly struck a man in the face with a glass bottle during an early-morning argument in Manhattan’s East Village.

NEW YORK, NY — Police are searching for a suspect accused of striking a 27-year-old man in the face with a glass bottle during an early-morning confrontation in Manhattan last month.

The assault occurred Sunday, September 20, at approximately 2:30 a.m. outside 78 East 4th Street in the East Village, within the NYPD’s 9th Precinct.

According to the NYPD, the victim became involved in a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual.

During the argument, the suspect allegedly struck the man in the face with a glass bottle before fleeing on foot.

Argument turns violent outside East Village building

Police said the incident began as a verbal disagreement between the two men.

Investigators have not disclosed what sparked the argument or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

The confrontation escalated when the suspect allegedly used a glass bottle to strike the victim’s face.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities have not released details about the victim’s injuries or whether he required hospital treatment.

NYPD seeks public’s help identifying suspect

The NYPD is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the September 20 assault to contact investigators.

Police have not publicly identified the individual or announced an arrest in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or the Spanish-language hotline at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips.

The investigation remains ongoing.