Jackson Police Issue 767 Traffic Tickets, Make 10 Arrests During Summer Enforcement Crackdown

Police conducted more than 1,000 traffic stops on some of Jackson Township’s busiest roads, targeting speeding, distracted driving and other violations while reporting a sharp increase in parking tickets this year.

JACKSON, NJ — Police in Jackson Township conducted 1,002 traffic stops, issued 767 summonses and made 10 arrests during a three-month traffic enforcement campaign targeting some of the township’s busiest and most heavily traveled roads.

The Jackson Township Police Department released its fourth-quarter Crash Abatement and Tactics (CAT) enforcement statistics covering July, August and September 2026.

Officers worked 476 hours of federally funded overtime enforcement, concentrating on major routes including East Veterans Highway, Hope Chapel Road, County Line Road, Whitesville Road and Toms River Road.

The department also issued 234 warnings during the enforcement period.

Speeding, cellphone use and stop sign violations among top offenses

Speeding was one of the most frequently cited moving violations, with officers issuing 78 summonses.

Police also reported 61 cellphone violations, 42 stop sign violations, 30 careless driving violations and five reckless driving violations.

The enforcement campaign included additional attention to driver and passenger safety.

Officers issued 36 seatbelt violations and 14 child restraint violations.

Another three summonses were issued for violations of New Jersey’s Move Over Law, which requires motorists to take precautions when approaching certain stopped emergency and service vehicles.

Drivers cited for registration, license and insurance problems

Police also identified numerous vehicle documentation and licensing violations.

Among the reported offenses were 69 expired registrations, 48 failures to inspect vehicles and 38 unlicensed or expired driver’s license violations.

Another 18 motorists were cited for driving with suspended licenses, while 14 violations involved a lack of liability insurance.

Officers reported 60 violations for failure to exhibit documents, 71 for delaying traffic and 24 involving unclear or missing front license plates.

Additional summonses included equipment, obstructed-view, tinted-window and other motor vehicle violations.

Enforcement concentrated on major Jackson roads

The department identified the following roads as targeted enforcement locations:

East Veterans Highway, Routes 527 and 528

North and South Hope Chapel Road, Route 547

Cassville Road and Toms River Road, Route 571

Whitesville Road and Cedar Swamp Road, Route 527

Bennetts Mills Road, Route 636

North and South New Prospect Road

Jackson Mills Road, Route 638

North and West County Line Roads

These roadways connect residential neighborhoods, commercial areas and major routes through Ocean County.

The CAT program is a federally funded overtime grant distributed through the state and awarded to police departments based on need and merit.

Participating officers conduct traffic enforcement outside their regularly scheduled shifts.

Separate Veterans Highway crackdown produces 169 more summonses

Jackson police also partnered with the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department for a separate Route 528 traffic enforcement grant targeting East and West Veterans Highway.

The initiative operated during June, July and August.

The department reported that the agency received 100 hours of enforcement funding and issued 169 summonses during those details.

Those figures were reported separately from the CAT grant results, and police did not specify whether any enforcement activity overlapped.

Jackson parking tickets more than double last year’s total

The department also disclosed a substantial increase in parking enforcement.

As of October, Jackson police had issued 1,113 parking summonses in 2026, compared with 428 during all of 2025.

That represents an increase of 685 tickets, or approximately 160%, with nearly three months remaining in the year.

The department did not provide a breakdown of parking violations or explain whether the increase resulted from intensified enforcement, changes in parking patterns or additional complaints.

Police also did not disclose the total fine revenue associated with either the traffic summonses or parking tickets.

The enforcement numbers highlight the scale of traffic enforcement activity across Jackson Township as police continue efforts to address roadway safety.