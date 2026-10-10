Firefighters Rescue Family Pet From Burning Home in Martin County, Florida

First responders rescued a family pet from a house fire in the 2500 block of Southwest Olds Place in Martin County, Florida. No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Southwest Olds Place, where first responders rescued a family pet trapped inside the residence. No injuries were reported.

MARTIN COUNTY, FL — Firefighters and emergency personnel rescued a family pet from a burning home in Martin County after responding to a residential fire in the 2500 block of Southwest Olds Place.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that emergency responders located the animal inside the structure and brought it to safety.

No injuries were reported.

First responders locate pet inside burning house

Emergency crews responded to the residence after the fire was reported and began working to secure the property.

During the response, personnel discovered that a family pet remained inside the home.

First responders located the animal and successfully removed it from the structure.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the type of animal rescued or provide details about its condition following the rescue.

Cause of fire remains unknown

Authorities have not released information about what started the fire, the extent of the property damage or whether residents were home when the blaze began.

The sheriff’s office also did not specify when the fire started or whether the home remained habitable afterward.

The incident ended without reported injuries, and the family’s pet was safely recovered by responding emergency personnel.