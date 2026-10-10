Florida Deputies Find Homemade Fentanyl Pills Disguised as Xanax During Traffic Stop

Two people were arrested after Florida deputies stopped a speeding vehicle and discovered suspected fentanyl pills disguised as Xanax and other drugs.

Two people were arrested in Hillsborough County after deputies stopped a vehicle traveling 90 mph in a 50 mph zone and discovered suspected counterfeit prescription pills, drugs and bottles of medication.

TAMPA, FL — A late-night traffic stop in Hillsborough County led to the arrest of two people after Florida deputies discovered homemade fentanyl pills allegedly disguised as Xanax and other prescription medications.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a vehicle traveling 90 mph in a posted 50 mph zone on North U.S. Highway 301 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday, October 8.

During a subsequent vehicle search, deputies reported finding suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, along with other drugs and numerous bottles of prescription medication.

The driver, Tosha Cisco, 23, and passenger Dillon Peterson, 30, were arrested.

Traffic stop uncovers suspected counterfeit pills

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle following the traffic stop.

Inside, investigators reported recovering homemade fentanyl pills designed to resemble legitimate prescription medications, including Xanax.

Deputies also found spice, a term commonly used for synthetic cannabinoids, THC oil or wax, and multiple bottles of prescription medication.

The department did not disclose the number of suspected fentanyl pills recovered, their total weight or whether laboratory testing had confirmed their contents.

Counterfeit medication poses serious overdose risk

Pills containing fentanyl can closely resemble legitimate prescription medications, making them particularly dangerous for people who obtain medication outside licensed pharmacies.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that can cause fatal respiratory depression, particularly when consumed by someone unaware that the substance is present.

Counterfeit tablets may be manufactured to resemble commonly prescribed medications such as Xanax, which is used to treat certain anxiety and panic disorders.

The Drug Enforcement Administration warns that illegally manufactured pills can contain potentially lethal quantities of fentanyl.

Driver and passenger arrested

The sheriff’s office identified Cisco as the driver and Peterson as the passenger.

Both were arrested following the discovery of the suspected drugs and prescription medications.

Authorities said the pair were charged but did not provide a complete list of criminal offenses in the initial announcement.

The department also did not disclose whether investigators believe the pills were intended for distribution or personal use.

Bond information and upcoming court dates were not included in the release.

Cisco and Peterson are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.