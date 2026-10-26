Ohio woman hits $1m jackpot a day after house hunting with husband

Kimberlin and Brian had a plan for the day they hit the lottery. When it finally happened, the shock left her husband fearing something was wrong.

HUBER HEIGHTS, OH – An Ohio woman who dreamed of winning the lottery with her husband finally hit a $1 million scratch-off prize, but the shock was so overwhelming that she forgot the secret code word they had agreed to use. Instead, Kimberlin could barely speak when she called Brian, leaving him worried she had been in an accident.

The Huber Heights resident purchased four $10 Black Titanium scratch-off tickets from Meijer #241 at 7150 Executive Boulevard. One revealed a top prize of $40,000 a year for 25 years, the equivalent of $1 million before taxes.

The couple chose a lump-sum payout rather than the annual payments, with Kimberlin set to receive $366,625 after mandatory tax withholding. The win, announced Friday, October 23, could now help them pay off their house and pursue a larger home for their family.

Couple’s Secret Lottery Code Goes Out the Window

Kimberlin and Brian had spent time imagining what they would do if one of them won a major lottery prize.

They even agreed on a code phrase that would discreetly announce the good news: “Meet me at Frickers.”

But when Kimberlin discovered her million-dollar ticket, she couldn’t remember the plan.

According to the Ohio Lottery, her excitement was so intense that she struggled to explain what had happened when she called her husband.

Brian initially feared that she had been involved in an accident.

Eventually, she managed to get the words out.

“I just scratched a million dollars!” Kimberlin told him.

The news was particularly meaningful for a couple who had long discussed the possibility of a lottery win and how it might change their lives.

Brian believes his wife had practically willed the moment into existence.

Kimberlin had repeatedly said she wanted to win for him, hoping to ease the financial pressure created by his long working hours.

“I don’t need to be rich, I just want to pay off the house,” she said.

$10 Ticket Delivers a Million-Dollar Prize

Kimberlin purchased the winning ticket from the Black Titanium scratch-off game, which costs $10 to play.

The game’s top prize is structured as $40,000 annually for 25 years.

Instead of collecting the full annuity over time, the couple selected the cash option.

According to the Lottery, the lump-sum payment is $500,000 before mandatory withholding, leaving $366,625 after combined state and federal withholding of 26.75%.

The $1 million figure represents the total advertised value of the annual prize, not the amount deposited into the winner’s bank account.

The Lottery listed three additional top prizes of $40,000 per year for 25 years remaining as of October 23.

Its published overall odds of winning any prize on Black Titanium are 1 in 3.54, although the odds of winning the $1 million top prize are substantially longer.

Kimberlin had previously enjoyed a sizable gambling win, collecting $10,000 while playing penny slots at a local casino.

This latest prize, however, was in an entirely different league.

A Dream House and a Trip to Frickers

The timing of Kimberlin’s win added another twist to the family’s story.

Just one day before she scratched the winning ticket, she and Brian had been looking at houses.

The prize could now help them move into a home with more room for their family, while also easing their financial obligations.

Kimberlin’s original goal had been simple: reduce the financial pressure on her husband and make their future a little easier.

After the win, she looked at herself in the mirror and offered a personal congratulations.

“You did it girl!” she said.

The family also found time to celebrate the way they had once planned.

Although Kimberlin never used the agreed-upon code phrase during her phone call, she and Brian did visit Frickers later that night to celebrate.

Several days after the winning discovery, Kimberlin described how dramatically her mood had changed.

“Everything is more fun!” she told the Lottery.