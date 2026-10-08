Pathmark Is Making a Comeback, Bringing Back Memories of a Once-Popular Jersey Shore Supermarket

Pathmark is making a comeback with new smaller-format supermarkets, reviving memories of its former Toms River store on Route 9 and other Jersey Shore locations.

The supermarket chain that disappeared from Toms River and communities across New Jersey in 2015 is being revived under a new ownership group, with smaller stores, familiar products and a renewed emphasis on low prices.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Remember Pathmark? The once-popular supermarket chain that operated stores throughout New Jersey, including a longtime location on Route 9 in Toms River, is making a comeback more than a decade after most of its stores disappeared.

The familiar Pathmark name is returning under Allegiance Retail Services, a New Jersey-based supermarket cooperative that has introduced a smaller grocery concept called Pathmark Daily.

The first Pathmark Daily opened May 1 in East Meadow, New York, and the company is positioning the revived supermarket brand for additional growth.

While a new New Jersey location has not yet been publicly confirmed, the comeback is being led by a company headquartered in Iselin, bringing the former Garden State supermarket giant closer to a potential return to its old territory.

Toms River shoppers remember the Pathmark on Route 9

For years, Pathmark was a familiar destination for families throughout Ocean County, particularly at the Indian Head Shopping Center on Route 9 in Toms River.

Located at 1256 Indian Head Road, near Home Depot, the supermarket served residents of Toms River, Manchester, Lakewood and surrounding communities.

The store closed in September 2015 as its parent company, the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, went through bankruptcy and liquidated its supermarket operations.

The closure left a vacancy in the shopping center.

Today, the former supermarket space houses Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, which opened in August 2018.

As Shore News Network previously reported, the shopping center eventually reinvented itself with discount shopping, entertainment and recreational businesses.

But for longtime local residents, the property remains recognizable as the old Pathmark plaza.

New owners bring back Pathmark with smaller grocery stores

Allegiance Retail Services acquired the Pathmark name and associated trademarks following A&P’s bankruptcy.

The company has been working to revive the brand through independently operated supermarkets rather than rebuilding the enormous chain of company-owned stores that once dominated the region.

Its newest concept, Pathmark Daily, focuses on smaller neighborhood supermarkets offering groceries, fresh produce, meats, seafood and household essentials.

The first location occupies approximately 15,000 square feet at 625 Merrick Avenue in East Meadow, replacing a former Foodtown supermarket.

“Pathmark Daily answers the need of consumers who want a fast, hassle-free shopping experience emphasizing strong value and quality,” Joseph Fantozzi, then president and chief operating officer of Allegiance Retail Services, said in announcing the new concept.

“Our customers rely on Pathmark for savings, and Pathmark Daily will continue that promise by offering Best Yet products, weekly promotions, and a meaningful rewards program, with neighborhoods in mind.”

The revived stores include Pathmark’s familiar Wall of Values merchandising concept, along with Best Yet private-label groceries and weekly promotions.

Pathmark was once one of New Jersey’s biggest supermarket names

Pathmark’s roots stretch back to 1968, when a group of supermarkets separated from the ShopRite cooperative and began operating under the new name.

The chain became a major competitor to ShopRite, A&P and other regional supermarkets throughout New Jersey and the Northeast.

At its peak, Pathmark operated hundreds of stores across the region.

The company became particularly recognizable for its large supermarkets, discount pricing, weekly circulars and extensive selection of groceries.

Its fortunes changed as competition increased and the supermarket industry consolidated.

Pathmark was acquired by A&P in 2007. When A&P entered its final bankruptcy proceedings in 2015, dozens of remaining Pathmark stores were closed or sold.

The Toms River location was among the casualties.

Could Pathmark return to the Jersey Shore?

The revived Pathmark brand is once again pursuing supermarket customers in the Northeast, but no new location has been announced for Toms River, Ocean County or elsewhere in New Jersey.

Allegiance Retail Services, which supports independent supermarkets operating under banners including Foodtown, Pathmark, Gristedes and D’Agostino, introduced Pathmark Daily as a format that independent store owners can adopt.

That approach could allow the brand to expand without the massive investment required to recreate the old supermarket chain.

A potential new Pathmark has also been discussed in Delaware, near the South Jersey and Pennsylvania borders, although those plans have not been confirmed as an opening.

For longtime Jersey Shore shoppers who remember filling their carts at the old Route 9 Pathmark, the return of the name offers a dose of nostalgia.

Whether the familiar red, white and blue supermarket signs will eventually return to Ocean County remains to be seen.