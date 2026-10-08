Toms River Councilman Craig Coleman joins the ribbon-cutting celebration for Shine Studios, a new yoga, barre, Pilates and strength training business at 1256 Indian Head Road.

Mayor Dan Rodrick and Councilman Craig Coleman welcomed Shine Studios to the Indian Head Shopping Center, bringing yoga, barre, Pilates and strength training to the growing fitness community.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — A new fitness studio offering yoga, Pilates, barre and strength training has opened in Toms River, with township officials celebrating the arrival of Shine Studios at 1256 Indian Head Road.

Mayor Dan Rodrick and the Township of Toms River welcomed the new business Thursday, October 8, announcing its opening at Unit 34 in the Indian Head Shopping Center.

Councilman Craig Coleman attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, helping celebrate the newest addition to the township’s local business community.

The studio is located in the shopping center near Home Depot, Urban Air Adventure Park and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, next to Revolutionary Lounge & Cafe.

New fitness studio combines yoga, Pilates and strength training

Photo: new yoga, pilates and fitness studio opens in toms river as township welcomes shine studios

Shine Studios offers a combination of fitness classes designed for participants of different experience levels, blending traditional yoga and Pilates with barre exercises, stretching and strength training.

The business describes its approach as a combination of physical fitness and personal wellness, with an emphasis on creating a welcoming environment for beginners and experienced participants.

“This is Yoga, Barre, Pilates, and Strength training reimagined. This is more than movement — it’s your place to Shine,” the business states on its official website.

The studio offers several signature programs, including Shine Signature, a combination of strength training, cardio and stretching, and Shine Sculpt, which focuses on building strength through controlled movements.

Other offerings include Shine Stretch, an all-levels Vinyasa yoga class, and Shine Stretch Gentle, a slower-paced program designed for participants seeking a lighter workout.

Studio emphasizes community and accessible fitness

Shine Studios says its classes are designed to accommodate different fitness levels, with instructors offering modifications and more challenging alternatives depending on individual ability.

“Every body, every level, every journey is welcome,” the studio states in describing its approach to fitness.

The business also emphasizes social connections among participants, encouraging members to develop relationships while working toward their personal fitness goals.

“We believe wellness goes beyond movement — connecting mind & body, and creating meaningful community along the way,” the studio says.

Introductory membership available for new customers

New customers can try the studio through a two-week unlimited class package priced at $85.

The introductory offer is available to first-time clients and provides access to classes for 14 days following their first session without an ongoing automatic payment commitment.

The studio’s arrival adds another independently operated fitness option to Ocean County, where specialized exercise studios have become an alternative to traditional gyms.

Residents interested in class schedules, memberships and introductory programs can find additional information through the Shine Studios new-member page.

Shine Studios is located at 1256 Indian Head Road, Unit 34, Toms River, NJ 08751.