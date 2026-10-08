Lavine Condemns Mamdani’s Oct. 7 Statement, Calls Mayor’s Remarks ‘Lamentable’

Assemblymember Charles Lavine speaks in Glen Cove after issuing a statement criticizing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack.

The Long Island Democrat sharply criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the mayor described Israel’s response to the October 7 attacks as a genocide.

Glen Cove, NY — New York State Assemblymember Charles Lavine issued a forceful statement Thursday marking the third anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, condemning New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over comments describing Israel’s military response as a genocide.

Lavine, a Democrat representing parts of Nassau County, accused the mayor of minimizing the brutality of the Hamas attack while appealing to groups hostile toward Israel. His statement was released from Glen Cove on the anniversary of the attacks that killed about 1,200 people in Israel and led to the ongoing war in Gaza.

Lavine rebukes mayor’s comments

Referring to Mamdani’s anniversary statement, Lavine said, “Zohran Mamdani’s official statement on the third anniversary of October 7’s primitive butchery is lamentable, bizarre, and pathetic.”

Lavine said he was among the elected officials invited to view footage recorded by Hamas during the attack.

“I was one of the public officials invited to watch the videos so proudly made that day by the Hamas murderers,” Lavine said. “Those cruel images will remain forever etched in my soul.”

The assemblymember further argued that Mamdani’s message attempted to appeal simultaneously to “Hamas’ supporters and Israel’s haters and the haters of Jews,” calling that effort “nothing less than stupefying.”

Anniversary renews political divisions

Lavine also urged continued remembrance of those killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack.

“We will remember that day, and we will remember all the Israelis and the 49 Americans kidnapped and murdered in a patently obvious act of genocide,” he said. “Mamdani’s statement deserves condemnation and censure.”

The lawmaker concluded by saying, “The Mayor of New York City should spend his time and effort fighting for peace instead of engaging in schlocky attempts to make a tragic series of events even more tragic.”

Mamdani’s comments criticizing Israel’s conduct in Gaza have drawn both support and criticism from political leaders, reflecting broader divisions over the conflict. Israel has rejected allegations that it is committing genocide in Gaza, while the legal question remains the subject of proceedings before the International Court of Justice. Information about those proceedings is available from the court at https://www.icj-cij.org.

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