Philadelphia Police Officer Shot 12 Times, Second Officer Hit Three Times in West Philly Ambush

Two Philadelphia police officers were rushed into emergency surgery after a gunman opened fire on them during an early Saturday morning call. Police later arrested a suspect hiding in a tree and recovered three firearms.

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Two Philadelphia police officers were seriously wounded early Saturday morning, October 10, when a gunman opened fire as they responded to a report of an armed man outside a West Philadelphia home, striking one officer 12 times and another three times.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of North 52nd Street, where officers from the 19th Police District had been dispatched to investigate a man reportedly carrying a firearm on a residential porch.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the officers came under heavy gunfire as they approached the property.

The two wounded officers, ages 33 and 40, were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they underwent emergency surgery. Their medical conditions had not been officially confirmed Saturday morning.

Father of five shot 12 times responding to emergency call

One of the injured officers is a 33-year-old father of five who was struck by gunfire 12 times, according to Bethel.

The second officer, 40, was shot three times. He is also a father of two children.

Police received the initial emergency call around 12:21 a.m. Saturday. By approximately 1:02 a.m., another responding officer located the two wounded officers on the porch of the residence.

Both were transported to the hospital by fellow officers.

The severity of their injuries prompted an emotional response from city officials during an early morning news conference.

“I am so damn proud of the men and women who serve in this department,” Bethel said. “Consistently, they go into danger, and they give their lives for this job.”

Gunman continues shooting as additional officers arrive

Following the initial shooting, additional Philadelphia police officers rushed to the neighborhood and attempted to locate and surround the gunman.

Bethel said the suspect continued firing at responding officers as they closed in.

Police established a staging area near 52nd and Race streets while officers secured the surrounding blocks.

The operation involved specialized police personnel, including SWAT officers, as authorities searched for the armed suspect.

Residents in the immediate neighborhood were placed under lockdown during the operation.

Suspect found hiding in tree, three firearms recovered

The search ended when police located the suspect hiding in a tree and took him into custody.

Investigators recovered three firearms, including two handguns and a shotgun, according to Bethel.

One of the recovered handguns had reportedly been taken from one of the wounded officers during the encounter.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or announced formal criminal charges.

Investigators are working to establish the sequence of events, including how the suspect obtained the officer’s handgun and the circumstances surrounding the additional gunfire directed at responding police.

Mayor Cherelle Parker visits hospital, urges prayers

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joined police leadership at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she met with the injured officers’ families.

Parker described the shooting as a reminder of the dangers officers encounter during routine calls for service.

“When our police officers leave their homes every day to go to work, they literally do not know whether — or when — they are coming home,” Parker said.

“They put themselves in harm’s way every day, and put their lives on the line — to protect the People of Philadelphia.”

The mayor urged residents to keep the wounded officers and their families in their thoughts as doctors worked to treat their injuries.

Investigation continues after officers wounded

Police have not disclosed what prompted the suspect to open fire or whether the responding officers discharged their weapons during the initial confrontation.

The officers’ names have not been publicly released.

The Philadelphia Police Department is continuing its investigation into the shooting, with additional information expected as the officers’ conditions become clearer.

The suspect remains in custody.