DeSantis Warns Florida Pet Owners: Abandoning Dogs During Hurricane Evacuations Can Land You in Prison

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Trooper's Law after a dog was rescued while tied to a fence during Hurricane Milton, making similar abandonment a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Florida’s governor is reminding residents that leaving dogs chained or tied up during a hurricane or evacuation can be a felony carrying up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida residents evacuating ahead of hurricanes could face serious criminal charges if they leave their dogs tied up and defenseless against rising floodwaters, under an animal cruelty law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The warning takes on renewed importance as Florida deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias, which struck the Gulf Coast Friday night, October 9, bringing destructive winds, flooding and widespread power outages.

Florida’s Trooper’s Law, which took effect October 1, 2025, makes it a third-degree felony to restrain a dog outdoors and abandon it during a declared natural disaster or evacuation.

Violators face up to five years in prison and fines reaching $10,000.

Dog tied to fence during Hurricane Milton inspired law

The legislation followed the widely publicized rescue of a bull terrier left tied to a fence along Interstate 75 near Tampa as Hurricane Milton approached Florida in October 2024.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper discovered the frightened animal standing in rising water as motorists evacuated the region.

The dog, later named Trooper, survived and was eventually adopted into a new home.

The incident sparked outrage and renewed attention to the dangers faced by pets abandoned during hurricanes.

DeSantis signed Senate Bill 150, known as Trooper’s Law, on May 28, 2025, strengthening penalties for animal abandonment during emergencies.

“Across Florida, we have seen horrifying instances of animal cruelty that demand a stronger response,” DeSantis said when signing the legislation.

“I was proud to sign Trooper’s Law and Dexter’s Law today. Florida stands by man’s best friend.”

Leaving a dog chained outside can now be a felony

Under Florida Statute 828.13, anyone who restrains a dog outside during a qualifying natural disaster and then abandons the animal commits a third-degree felony.

The law applies when a hurricane, tropical storm or tornado warning has been issued for a municipality or county, or when a mandatory or voluntary evacuation order is in effect.

Restraints include chains, ropes, leashes, cables and other devices used to attach dogs to stationary objects.

The law specifically addresses dogs left restrained outdoors. It does not automatically make every instance of leaving a pet at home during an evacuation a felony.

However, Florida’s existing animal cruelty laws also prohibit abandoning animals without adequate care, food, water or shelter. Those violations can result in misdemeanor charges.

DeSantis also strengthened penalties for animal cruelty

Trooper’s Law was signed alongside Dexter’s Law, another measure aimed at strengthening criminal penalties for severe animal abuse.

Dexter’s Law was inspired by the killing of a shelter dog in Pinellas County shortly after its adoption.

The legislation increased sentencing consequences for aggravated animal cruelty and established a statewide animal abuse database intended to help prevent future offenses.

Both measures received broad support from lawmakers concerned about animal neglect and abuse.

Hurricane evacuations should include family pets

Florida emergency officials encourage residents to include pets in their hurricane evacuation plans rather than waiting until dangerous weather arrives.

Pet owners are advised to identify accommodations that accept animals, prepare transportation and keep essential supplies ready.

Those supplies should include food, water, medications, vaccination records, identification and suitable carriers or leashes.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management provides hurricane preparedness information and evacuation guidance.

For residents forced to leave their homes during severe weather, the state’s message is clear: pets cannot be treated as disposable property.

Florida’s animal cruelty laws can bring criminal consequences for owners who abandon animals in dangerous conditions, with particularly severe penalties for leaving dogs restrained outdoors during hurricanes.