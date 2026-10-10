Jackson Township Welcomes Four New Career Firefighters to Fire District 2

Jackson Township Fire District 2 formally welcomed four new career firefighters, Richard Bonner Jr., Kyle Lackay, Azizadeen Sakoor and Kevin E. Hrudowsky, during an October 9 swearing-in ceremony. Photo by Jackson Fire District 2

Four firefighters with connections to Jackson Township and the Jersey Shore were formally sworn in after beginning their shifts in September, adding personnel to the district’s emergency response operations.

JACKSON, NJ — Four new career firefighters have officially joined Jackson Township Fire District 2, strengthening the district’s emergency response staffing as the department welcomes a group of recruits with experience in firefighting, emergency medical services and local volunteer fire departments.

The four firefighters took their oaths of office Friday evening, October 9, during a ceremony recognizing their appointments and commitment to protecting Jackson Township residents.

Although the firefighters have been working shifts since early September, the ceremony marked their formal introduction to the department and community.

The new firefighters are Richard Bonner Jr., Kyle Lackay, Azizadeen Sakoor and Kevin E. Hrudowsky.

Two Jackson high school graduates join department

Richard Bonner Jr., a Jackson resident and graduate of Jackson Memorial High School, has served as a firefighter since 2018.

Bonner is currently attending an emergency medical technician academy to expand his qualifications. He has been assigned to B-Platoon under Lt. Zimmerman.

Kyle Lackay, also a Jackson resident, graduated from Jackson Liberty High School and has worked as a firefighter since 2013.

Lackay became a certified EMT in 2026 and has been assigned to A-Platoon under Lt. Hanson.

Both firefighters bring years of fire service experience to their new career positions.

Two additional firefighters bring experience and training

Azizadeen Sakoor, a Point Pleasant Beach resident and graduate of Jackson Memorial High School, is currently attending the Union County Fire Academy.

Sakoor is working toward his Firefighter I and II certifications. Once he completes that training, he will begin EMT instruction before transitioning to his assigned platoon.

He has been assigned to D-Platoon under Lt. Langguth.

Kevin E. Hrudowsky, of Galloway Township, brings extensive emergency response experience to the department.

A graduate of Toms River High School South, Hrudowsky has been an EMT since 2006 and a firefighter since 2009.

He has been assigned to C-Platoon under Lt. Poppe III.

Fire District 2 expands career firefighting staff

The additions provide personnel across all four platoons, supporting the district’s ability to respond to fires, medical emergencies, motor vehicle crashes and other calls for assistance.

Jackson Township is served by multiple fire districts responsible for different geographic areas of the community.

Fire District 2 operates as part of the township’s network of fire protection services in Ocean County, combining trained personnel and emergency apparatus to provide coverage for residents and businesses.

The appointments also represent career opportunities for firefighters who have already spent years developing their skills in emergency services.

Department congratulates newest members

District officials welcomed the four firefighters and expressed enthusiasm about their futures with the organization.

“We are excited to see you all start your journey with Jackson Fire and wish you a long and healthy career,” the department said in its announcement.

With the formal swearing-in completed, all four firefighters have officially begun their careers with Jackson Fire District 2, with Sakoor continuing his academy training before taking on his regular platoon assignment.