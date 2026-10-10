Raleigh Man Accused of Breaking Into Fire Truck Also Charged With Impersonating Police Officer

A City of Raleigh fire engine was allegedly broken into and damaged on October 4, 2026. Jonathon Allan Jackson, 45, faces charges of breaking or entering, property damage and tampering with firefighting equipment.

A 45-year-old Raleigh man faces charges after allegedly breaking into a city fire engine, damaging its windshield and tampering with firefighting equipment. Court records also detail previous allegations of police impersonation and fleeing officers.

RALEIGH, NC — A Raleigh man accused of breaking into a city fire truck and damaging its front glass is facing multiple criminal charges, while separate court records reveal previous allegations that he impersonated a police officer, stole property and fled from law enforcement.

Jonathon Allan Jackson, 45, was named in an October 8 arrest warrant charging him with felony breaking or entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor tampering with firefighting equipment.

According to the warrant, Jackson allegedly broke into Engine 8, a fire truck owned by the City of Raleigh, on October 4 with the intent to commit a felony.

Investigators also accuse him of damaging the truck’s front glass and interfering with firefighting equipment. The charging documents do not specify what equipment was tampered with or the estimated cost of the damage.

Separate case accuses man of pretending to be police officer

Jackson was also served with a failure-to-appear order stemming from an unrelated December 16, 2025, criminal case.

That case includes allegations of misdemeanor larceny, impersonating a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and second-degree trespassing.

According to the magistrate’s order, Jackson allegedly stole property valued at approximately $300 and falsely represented himself as a sworn police officer.

“I am the police,” Jackson allegedly told another individual, according to the charging documents.

The same records accuse him of possessing a metal smoking pipe intended for marijuana use and remaining at Dorothea Dix Park after previously being told by an officer not to enter the property.

Previous warrants allege fleeing police

Additional court records describe separate encounters with law enforcement on December 22 and December 23, 2025.

In the December 22 case, Jackson was charged with second-degree trespassing and resisting a public officer.

Investigators allege he entered property identified as Raleigh Metals despite being told to stay away.

When officers attempted to stop him, Jackson allegedly refused to stop his vehicle, swerved around officers and fled at a high rate of speed.

A warrant issued the following day charged Jackson with misdemeanor fleeing or eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving with wanton disregard, operating without liability insurance and failing to display a registration plate.

The available records do not establish how those earlier cases were resolved.

Fire truck tampering raises public safety concerns

The latest charges involve equipment used by the Raleigh Fire Department, which provides emergency fire and rescue services throughout the city.

North Carolina law makes it a criminal offense to unlawfully tamper with certain firefighting equipment.

Authorities have not disclosed whether Engine 8 was removed from service following the alleged break-in or whether the reported damage affected its ability to respond to emergencies.

The October 8 warrant does not identify a motive for the alleged incident.

Court proceedings pending

Jackson’s current bond amount and next scheduled court appearance were not included in the available records.

The outstanding failure-to-appear matter involves the earlier December case and is separate from the new allegations concerning the fire engine.

Jackson faces a felony charge in the October incident, along with multiple misdemeanor allegations.

All charges remain allegations, and Jackson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.