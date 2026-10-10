Two People Killed in North Carolina Double Homicide as Sheriff’s Office Launches Investigation

Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in the Franklinton area, with Sheriff Kevin White describing the incident as an apparently isolated case and urging residents to remain vigilant.

FRANKLINTON, NC — Two people have been killed in a double homicide in the Franklinton area of North Carolina, prompting an active investigation by local sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff Kevin White announced Saturday, October 10, that investigators were examining the circumstances surrounding the two deaths. Authorities have not released the victims’ identities or disclosed how they were killed.

“Our crews are currently investigating a double homicide in the Franklinton area,” White said in a public statement.

“This is believed to be an isolated situation, however, we ask people in the area to remain vigilant. If you see something, say something.”

Sheriff’s office believes killings were isolated

The sheriff’s announcement suggests investigators do not currently believe the incident poses a broader threat to the community, although authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or explained what led to the killings.

Details about the crime scene, the time of the incident and whether any arrests have been made were not included in the initial announcement.

Investigation continues in Franklin County

The incident is being investigated by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which serves Franklinton and surrounding communities northeast of Raleigh.

White, who has served as Franklin County sheriff since 2022, said additional information will be released as investigators develop the case.

“Official updates will be posted here as our investigation continues,” the sheriff said.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive, identified the victims or confirmed whether anyone has been taken into custody.

Residents with information about the incident can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 919-496-2186.