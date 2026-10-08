Salisbury Teen Gets 14 Years for Attempted Murder in Rival Gang Shooting

Prosecutors say Bryant Brown-Clark opened fire during a gang-related shooting before fleeing from a stolen vehicle.

SALISBURY, MD – A 19-year-old Salisbury man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for an attempted murder case that prosecutors say stemmed from an effort to kill a member of a rival gang.

Bryant Brown-Clark was sentenced Oct. 1 after being convicted at a three-day jury trial of two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of firearm use in a crime of violence and related charges, according to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Chief Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead imposed a 26-year sentence with all but 14 years suspended. Prosecutors said Brown-Clark must also serve five years of supervised probation.

Shooting Investigation Led Deputies to Brown-Clark

The case began Oct. 16, 2025, when Wicomico County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting near Mohawk Avenue in Salisbury.

Witnesses declined to provide information to investigators, prosecutors said. Deputies were later sent to the nearby Wicomico Nursing Home after a stray bullet entered a patient’s room.

Investigators eventually identified Brown-Clark as a suspect and arrested him Oct. 25 after deputies spotted him driving a stolen vehicle.

Prosecutors said Brown-Clark jumped from the moving vehicle and fled into a nearby home before he was apprehended.

The Sheriff’s Office investigation determined the shooting appeared to have been an attempt by Brown-Clark to kill a member of a rival gang, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors Sought 43 Years in Prison

Brown-Clark was convicted July 29 following a three-day jury trial.

At sentencing, prosecutors requested 43 years of active incarceration without suspended time or probation, citing what they described as Brown-Clark’s prior record and circumstances surrounding the case.

The court instead imposed 26 years with all but 14 years suspended.

Prosecutors said Brown-Clark had previously been convicted of illegal possession of a regulated firearm and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle. He was placed on probation for those offenses four months before the shooting and currently faces violation of probation proceedings.

“This ongoing gang violence, an epidemic among our youth, is simply unacceptable, and my Office and the law enforcement agencies serving Wicomico County will spare no effort to eradicate this plague on our citizenry,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said.